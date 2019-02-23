College hockey: Ohio State, Minnesota State clinch division championships in weekend games

College hockey's regular season is winding down and as the postseason quickly approaches, we're keeping up to date with each conference's regular season champs.

This weekend, both Ohio State and Minnesota State capped off their respective conference races with regular season titles.

Ohio State clinches first Big Ten Champ in OT

The weekend didn’t start out quite how Ohio State planned, but it ended well enough — with the Buckeyes clinching the team’s first-ever Big Ten regular season championship.

🚨🏆 CHAMPS! 🏆🚨

Buckeyes win first B1G regular season title!

Stay tuned for some celebration from TSUN! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/HYD34qeWIi — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 24, 2019

Ohio State dropped its first series game to Big Ten rival Michigan on Friday night when Wolverine Nolan Moyle nabbed back-to-back scores to tie and then win the contest.

Saturday’s game held some more excitement in its finish for Ohio State. Entering the game, the Buckeyes needed just two points to clinch a share of the title.

Ohio State maintained a 3-1 lead through the second period until Michigan began to mount a comeback. A power play tally from Michigan’s Joseph Cecconi halfway through the middle frame brought the Wolverines within one point, and then halfway through the third period Michigan’s Friday night hero, Moyle, netted the tying mark.

🚨WINNER!🚨

"CAPT. CLUTCH!"

🏆 Buckeyes clinch 2019 B1G Regular Season Championship! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/e1f3MCHnbc — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 24, 2019

After a 5-on-5 OT period yielded no winner, the game went to 3-on-3 sudden death to determine which team secured the extra Big Ten point. Two minutes into double overtime, Buckeye Mason Jobst rushed Michigan’s net on a breakaway and the lefty beat Wolverine goalie Strauss Mann with a high wrister.

Minnesota State clinches fourth WCHA title in five years

In a dominant 6-1 win over Alaska on Friday night, Minnesota State claimed sole possession of the WCHA’s MacNaughton Cup — the Mavericks' fourth regular season championship in the last five years.

Congratulations to our 2018-19 #WCHA regular season champions, the Minnesota State Mavericks! 🏆🥇



The title is the Mavs' fourth in the last five years❗️#HornsUp | #WeAreWCHA | #TraditionStartsHere pic.twitter.com/5aj8cIYG5O — WCHA Men's Hockey (@WCHA_MHockey) February 23, 2019

With the win, MSU totals 62 points on the season so far and a league record of 20-4-1.

MSU grabbed the first goal of the game and then went on a roll that never quite stopped. The game’s second frame got scrappy, as 100 penalty minutes were assessed between the two teams. The penalties didn’t phase the Mavericks at all, though, and MSU nabbed four goals in the period — three on the power play and one short-handed mark from junior Josh French.

Alaska responded at the start of the third period, but a Connor Mackey’s goal a few minutes later put an exclamation mark on the Mavericks' win.

Freshman goalie Dryden McKay made 23 saves in his 15th straight start to move to 18-5-2 in net this season. After Friday’s contest, the Mavericks extended their unbeaten streak to a nation-best seven games.

FINAL | #4 Minnesota State 6, Alaska 1. Mavericks (25-6-1 overall, 20-4-1 WCHA) have won four MacNaughton Cups in the last five seasons. pic.twitter.com/RE4uSRGOZ0 — MinnStateMHockey (@MavHockey) February 23, 2019

MSU faces Alaska again Saturday night with an 11 p.m. ET start, and closes out its regular season hosting a series with Bemidji State next weekend.