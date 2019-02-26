College hockey: Pecararo nets hat trick to lead Northeastern, earns top star of the week

These are the men's hockey top three stars for the week of February 18-24.

1 - Liam Pecararo, Northeastern

The Canton, Massachusetts native led the Huskies to a sweep of New Hampshire in Hockey East action. He had four points on a hat trick and an assist in Friday’s 6-3 victory. On Saturday, the senior forward added three assists in a 6-0 win over the Wildcats. He finished the weekend with seven points on three goals and four assists in addition to eight shots on goal and a +2 rating. He improved his season point total to 25 on nine goals and 16 assists.

2 - Ben Copeland, Colorado College

The freshman forward had the best weekend of his young college hockey career as he led the nation in goals scored for the weekend. On Friday, he scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Western Michigan. On Saturday, he set a career-high with four goals in an 8-2 victory over the Broncos. The Edina, Minnesota native finished with five goals in the two games to go along with eight shots on goal and a +3 rating. He now has 18 points on nine goals and nine assists on the season.

3 - Troy Loggins, Northern Michigan

The Huntington Beach, California native helped the Wildcats to a sweep of Lake Superior State. In Friday’s 4-2 victory, he had two assists to lead the way for Northern Michigan. On Saturday, he added three points on two goals and an assist in the 5-3 win. The senior forward totaled five points on the weekend on two goals and three assists and also had 10 shots on goal and a +2 rating. He now leads the team in scoring on the year with 32 points on 17 goals and 15 assists.