DIII men's ice hockey championship bracket to be unveiled Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET in NCAA.com selection show

The NCAA Division III men's ice hockey bracket for the 2019 championship is scheduled to be released Monday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. ET, via a selection show on NCAA.com.

Twelve schools will be selected to the 2019 bracket, including eight automatic berths via conference championships. The committee will choose the remaining four at-large selections.

Below are the eight conferences whose champions receive automatic qualification:

Commonwealth Coast Conference Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference New England Hockey Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference Northern Collegiate Hockey Association State University of New York Athletic Conference United Collegiate Hockey Conference

The DIII men's ice hockey championship format includes four rounds of competition. Four first round games and four quarterfinal games will be played on campuses of championship participants chosen as hosts. The semifinals and championship game will then be played at one non-predetermined campus site.

The national semifinals and championship game are scheduled for March 22 and 23, respectively. The semifinal games are slated for 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET. The title game will begin at 7 p.m. ET the following day.

St. Norbert was crowned national champion in 2018 after outlasting Salve Regina in a double overtime marathon in Lake Placid, New York.

