DIII men's ice hockey championship bracket released for 2019

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Eight conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification. The remaining four teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games and four quarterfinal games that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to a non-predetermined site for the semifinal and championship games, which will be conducted March 22-23.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are: Conference school Commonwealth Coast Conference University of New England (20-6-2) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Plymouth State University (17-7-3) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Augsburg University (21-3-3) New England Hockey Conference Norwich University (21-4-3) New England Small College Athletic Conference Trinity College (19-3-5) Northern Collegiate Hockey Association St. Norbert College (22-4-3) State University of New York Athletic Conference State University of New York at Geneseo (24-1-2) United Collegiate Hockey Conference Manhattanville College (17-8-5)

Hobart College (19-7-2), University of Massachusetts Boston (19-7-1), State University of New York at Oswego (19-6-2), and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (26-0-2) enter the field as the four at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.

In 2018, St. Norbert claimed its fifth title with a 3-2 double overtime win over Salve Regina (Rhode Island) at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

