2019 Hockey East Tournament: Scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Hockey East tournament will see eight of its teams battling for the conference title and an automatic qualifying bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Ten teams will finish out their regular season action this weekend, vying for a place in the tournament and home-ice advantage. Here's the weekend's schedule for the remaining games:

FROZEN FOUR: NCAA tournament Bracketology

Thursday, March 7

Boston College vs. Providence, 7 p.m., NBCSBoston

Friday, March 8

New Hampshire vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m., NESN

Massachusetts vs. UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell vs. Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Boston University vs. Maine, 7:30 p.m., WVII/WPME/FCS

Once those games have gone final, check back in here for the official seeds and bracket for the Hockey East tournament. As of right now, Massachusetts and Providence have clinched home-ice advantage in the first round quarterfinal games. The Minutemen earned the team's first-ever Hockey East regular season title last weekend.

The Hockey East tournament begins with best-of-three quarterfinal games played at campus locations on March 15. Different from the format the last couple of years, only eight of Hockey East's 11 teams will earn a berth in the tournament. The top four teams in the league standings will host seeds five through eight in the quarterfinals round.

TOURNEY TIME: Your guide to every regular season champion ahead of conference tournaments

The four quarterfinal winners will then be reseeded before they advance to the semifinal round. Both the semifinal games and Championship Game will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If Necessary) — Campus locations

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — TD Garden

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 23 — Championship Final — TD Garden

TBD vs. TBD

The winner of the Hockey East conference tournament receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championship Tournament.