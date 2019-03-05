College hockey: Northern Michigan's Troy Loggins nets a nation's-best five goals to earn this week's top star

Here are the top performers from college hockey for the week of Feb. 25 to Mar. 3.

1 – Troy Loggins, Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan Athletics

The senior forward guided the Wildcats to a weekend sweep of Michigan Tech in WCHA action. On Friday, he had a hat trick in a 4-2 victory against the Huskies. On Saturday, he had two more goals, including the game-winner in a 3-0 win in Marquette, Mich. The Huntington Beach, California native finished the weekend with a nation’s leading five goals on 13 shots on goal and a +4 rating. He now has a team-leading 37 points on 22 goals and 15 assists.

2 – Blake Lizotte, St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State Athletics

The Lindstrom, Minnesota native led the nation in points as he led the top-ranked Huskies to two victories at Western Michigan. The sophomore forward had three assists, including one on the game-winner in Friday’s 5-4 victory over the Broncos. He scored three points, which included the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 8-2 series finale. For the weekend he totaled six points on two goals and four assists to go along with nine shots on goal and a +5 rating. He is now second on the team in scoring with 34 points on 13 goals and 21 assists.

3 – Anton Martinsson, Alaska

Alaska Athletics

The junior netminder saved his best for the biggest weekend of the season for the Nanooks. In the American Airlines Governors Cup rivalry games against Alaska Anchorage, he stopped 46 of 47 shots to lead Alaska to the sweep. The Klippan, Sweden native saved all 22 Seawolves shots on Friday in a 4-0 victory for his second shutout of the season. On Saturday, he stopped 24 of the 25 UAA shots on goal in leading the Nanooks to a narrow, 2-1 win. He finished the weekend with a .979 save percentage and a 0.50 goals-against average. He also lowered his season goals-against average to 2.61, while increasing his save percentage to .914.

