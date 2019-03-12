College hockey: ND's Cale Morris earns weekend shutout sweep, named top star

Here are the top stars in men's hockey for the week of March 4-10.

1 - Cale Morris, Notre Dame

The junior netminder led the Fighting Irish to a sweep of Michigan State in the Big Ten quarterfinals by not allowing a goal in the series. In Friday’s 1-0 victory, the Larkspur, Colorado native made 27 saves to keep the Spartans off the board. On Saturday, he stopped all 28 of Michigan State’s shots in the 2-0 win. He improved his season averages to a 2.23 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with four shutouts.

2 – Liam Folkes, Penn State

The Scarborough, Ontario native led the nation in scoring as he helped the Nittany Lions advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals with a best-of-three series victory over Wisconsin. In Friday’s series opener he assisted on all three Penn State goals in a 4-3 defeat. On Saturday, he had a goal and two more assists in a 6-2 victory. In Sunday’s series finale, the junior forward scored two more goals, including the game-winner in overtime for a 4-3 victory. He finished the weekend with nine points on three goals and six assists in addition to 11 shots on goal and a +7 rating. On the season he increased his offensive totals to 41 points on 17 goals and 24 assists.

3 – Max Johnson, Bowling Green

The sophomore forward had a big weekend for the Falcons as they advanced past Michigan Tech in the WCHA playoffs. He scored the game-winning goal in addition to adding an assist in Friday’s 3-2 victory. On Saturday, he totaled four points on two goals and two assists as the Falcons closed out the Huskies, 6-2. The Lakeville, Minnesota native finished the weekend with six points on three goals and three assists with nine shots on goal and a +1 rating. He is second on the team in scoring with 37 points on a team-high 17 goals and 20 assists.