Men's hockey: 2019 Mike Richter Award finalists announced

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — Let’s Play Hockey announced today the 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Mike Richter Award, which honors the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey. The five finalists for the sixth annual award will be announced on Thursday, March 28, with the winner presented on Friday, April 12 at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Buffalo, N.Y. In alphabetical order, following are the semifinalists for the 2019 Mike Richter Award:

FROZEN FOUR 2019: Tickets | Championship Info | Schedule

Name school year MIN w-l-t gaa sv% SO svs Joey Daccord Arizona State Jr. 2032:51 21-12-1 2.36 .926 7 994 Hayden Hawkey Providence Sr. 2103:52 21-9-5 1.77 .923 7 745 Jake Kielly Clarkson Jr. 1996:32 22-10-2 1.92 .928 5 821 Stefanos Lekkas Vermont Jr. 2061:56 12-19-3 2.27 .930 0 1040 Dryden McKay Minnesota State Fr. 1774:36 21-6-2 1.72 .928 3 659 Cale Morris Notre Dame Jr. 1832:20 16-12-3 2.23 .929 4 890 Tommy Nappier Ohio State So. 1046:39 12-2-3 1.78 .937 4 464 Cayden Primeau Northeastern So. 1809:19 21-9-1 2.12 .932 4 871 Hunter Shepard Minnesota Duluth Jr. 2024:26 21-11-2 2.02 .911 5 695 Andrew Shortridge Quinnipiac Jr. 1293:41 17-4-2 1.39 .944 4 509

The semifinalists combine for a 1.96 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and a grade-point average of 3.34.



Candidates for the Mike Richter Award were determined by nominations from all 60 NCAA Division I men’s hockey head coaches. The semifinalists, finalists and winner are selected by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

GET YOUR BRACKET READY: Check out this week's Bracketology



Criteria for the Mike Richter Award:

- Candidates must display outstanding skills on the ice

- Candidates should be in good academic standing at an NCAA college or university

- Consideration should be given to academic achievement and sportsmanship

- Candidates must comply with all NCAA rules; be full-time students at an NCAA college or university; and complete 50 percent or more of the season

- Consideration should be given to the candidate’s activities in the community



Past winners: 2018 Cale Morris (Notre Dame), 2017 Tanner Jaillet (Denver), 2016 Thatcher Demko (Boston College), 2015 Zane McIntyre (North Dakota), 2014 Connor Hellebuyck (UMass Lowell)

THREE STARS: ND's Cale Morris earns weekend shutout sweep, named top star



NOTES: All 10 semifinalists are Americans • The 10 semifinalists represent eight different U.S. states – Minnesota, Colorado and Illinois lead with two, followed by Alaska, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri and New Jersey with one each • Conference breakdown – Hockey East 3, Big Ten 2, ECAC 2, NCHC 1, WCHA 1, Independent 1 • The semifinalists include one senior, six juniors, two sophomores and one freshman • Eight of the semifinalists played in the USHL prior to college, followed by one each in the BCHL and NAHL.



About Let’s Play Hockey: In its 46th season and based in Minnesota, Let’s Play Hockey is the longest-running hockey newspaper in the U.S., serving the largest hockey market in the nation.