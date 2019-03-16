College hockey: Conference tournament seeds, schedule, results

UConn at the top of hockey plays

UConn at the top of hockey plays

You didn't ask for it, but we're giving it to you anyways. Welcome to NCAA ice hockey conference tournament central. Check out below for updated seeds, brackets, game schedules and results.

All times E.T.

Big Ten

The Big Ten conference features a 7 team playoff, starting with best-of-three quarterfinal series at campus locations, and then a single game semifinal and final, also on campus.

HISTORY ALERT: 5 college hockey teams who could make their first Frozen Four in 2019

Games start on Friday, March 8. Ohio State was the regular season champion and receives a bye for the first round. Download the bracket here.

Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame 1, No. 7 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Minnesota 3, No. 6 Michigan 2, OT

No. 4 Penn St. 3, No. 5 Wisconsin 4

Saturday, March 9 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame 2, No. 7 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Minnesota 4, No. 6 Michigan 1

No. 4 Penn St. 6, No. 5 Wisconsin 2

Sunday, March 10 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If necessary) — Campus locations

No. 4 Penn St. 4, No. 5 Wisconsin 3, OT

March 16-17 — Semifinals (single elimination) — Campus locations

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN2GO, March 16

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State, 3:30 p.m., March 17

March 23-24 — Championship game (single elimination) — Campus location

Lowest advancing seed at Highest advancing seed

BRACKETOLOGY: Conference tournaments start, bubble teams to watch

ECAC

The 12-team ECAC tournament begins with seeds 5-12 playing a best-of-three series at campus locations. The top four seeds receive first round byes. Winners of the opening round are then reseeded. The top four seeds host the best-of-three quarterfinal games. The winners play semifinal and final games at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The top seeds receiving a first round bye are No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Clarkson and No. 4 Harvard. The teams advancing in first round action are Brown, Dartmouth, Yale, Union.

Friday, March 8 — First round, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 1, No. 9 Princeton 5

No. 5 Dartmouth 3, No. 12 St. Lawrence 2

No. 6 Yale 4, No. 11 Rensselaer 1

No. 7 Union 4, No. 10 Colgate 1

Saturday, March 9 — First round, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 3, No. 9 Princeton 0

No. 5 Dartmouth 2, No. 12 St. Lawrence 3, OT

No. 6 Yale 4, No. 11 Rensselaer 0

No. 7 Union 4, No. 10 Colgate 0

Sunday, March 10 — First round, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 6, No. 9 Princeton 5, 3OT

No. 5 Dartmouth 8, No. 12 St. Lawrence 0

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown 2, No. 1 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

No. 4 Harvard 3, No. 5 Dartmouth 1

No. 3 Clarkson 3, No. 6 Yale 1

No. 7 Union 3, No. 2 Cornell 2

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown vs. No. 1 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Dartmouth vs. No. 4 Harvard, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Yale vs. No. 3 Clarkson, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Union vs. No. 2 Cornell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If necessary) — Campus locations

No. 8 Brown vs. No. 1 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Dartmouth vs. No. 4 Harvard, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Yale vs. No. 3 Clarkson, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Union vs. No. 2 Cornell, 4 p.m.

AWARD WATCH: 2019 Mike Richter Award finalists announced

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — Herb Brooks Arena

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 — Championship Game — Herb Brooks Arena

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

NCHC

The NCHC tournament features an eight-team playoff beginning with four, best-of-three quarterfinal series at campus locations. Winners advance to the Frozen Faceoff semifinal and championship games, played at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Check out the bracket here.

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 St. Cloud State 5, No. 8 Miami 2

No. 4 Denver 2, No. 5 North Dakota 0

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 7 Omaha 1 (OT)

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. No. 8 Miami, 7:07 p.m.

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 North Dakota, 9:08 p.m.

No. 3 Western Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado College, 7:05 p.m. (Game 1)

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 7 Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. No. 8 Miami, 7:07 p.m.

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 North Dakota, 8:08 p.m.

No. 3 Western Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado College, 7:05 p.m. (Game 2)

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 7 Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Monday, March 18 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 3 Western Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado College, 7:05 p.m. (Game 3)

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — Xcel Energy Center

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 23 — Championship game — Xcel Energy Center

TBD vs. TBD

THREE STARS: ND's Cale Morris earns weekend shutout sweep, named top star

WCHA

The WCHA tournament features and eight-team field that begins with a best-of-three quarterfinal series played at campus locations. Teams then advance to a best-of-three semifinal round hosted at the campus location of the higher seed. The championship game is a single hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Friday, March 15 — Semifinals, Game 1— Campus locations

No. 3 Bowling Green 6, No. 2 Northern Michigan 1

No. 1 Minnesota State 2, No. 4 Lake Superior State 1

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 3 Bowling Green vs. No. 2 Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

No. 4 Lake Superior State vs. No. 1 Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 — Semifinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 3 Bowling Green vs. No. 2 Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

No. 4 Lake Superior State vs. No. 1 Minnesota State, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 — Championship game — Campus location

TBD vs. TBD

FROZEN FOUR: Championship Info | Tickets

Atlantic Hockey

The Atlantic Hockey tournament began with best-of-three first round series at campus locations last weekend. The top four tournament seeds received a first round bye, and will host at campus locations for the best-of-three quarterfinal games. Single-game semifinals and the championship game will be played March 22 and 23 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

Teams receiving first round byes were No. 1 AIC, No. 2 Bentley, No. 3 Air Force and No. 4 Sacred Heart. In first round action, No. 6 Niagara, No. 10 Army and No. 8 Robert Morris advanced.

Wed., March 13 — No. 4 Sacred Heart 9, No. 5 RIT 5

Thurs., March 14 — No. 4 Sacred Heart 3, No. 5 RIT 7

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 AIC 4, Army West Point 0

No. 2 Bentley 3, No. 8 Robert Morris 2

No. 6 Niagara 3, No. 3 Air Force 2

No. 5 RIT 3, No. 4 Sacred Heart 1 — RIT advances

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 AIC vs. Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

No. 2 Bentley vs. No. 8 Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

No. 3 Air Force vs. No. 6 Niagara, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary) — Campus locations

No. 1 AIC vs. Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

No. 2 Bentley vs. No. 8 Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

No. 3 Air Force vs. No. 6 Niagara, 9:05 p.m.

Hockey East

Check out our Hockey East conference tournament tracker here.