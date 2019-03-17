2019 Hockey East Tournament: Scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Hockey East tournament will see eight of its teams battling for the conference title and an automatic qualifying bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Now that the regular season has wrapped up, we have the seeds and schedule for the Hockey East tournament. Massachusetts earned the No. 1 seed after the Minutemen won the team's first-ever Hockey East regular season title on February 28.

The remaining seeded teams are No. 2 Providence, No. 3 Northeastern, No. 4 UMass Lowell, No. 5 Boston University, No. 6 Maine, No. 7 Boston College and No. 8 New Hampshire. Check out the matchups and game schedule, below.

The Hockey East tournament begins with best-of-three quarterfinal games played at campus locations on March 15. Different from the format the last couple of years, only eight of Hockey East's 11 teams will earn a berth in the tournament. The top four teams in the league standings will host seeds five through eight in the quarterfinals round.

The four quarterfinal winners will then be reseeded before they advance to the semifinal round. Both the semifinal games and Championship Game will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals, Game 1 — Campus locations

No. 1 Massachusetts 5, No. 8 New Hampshire 4, (2OT)

No. 2 Providence 5, No. 7 Boston College 4 (OT)

No. 3 Northeastern 2, No. 6 Maine 1, (OT)

No. 5 Boston University 3, No. 4 UMass Lowell 0

Saturday, March 16 — Quarterfinals, Game 2 — Campus locations

No. 1 Massachusetts 6, No. 8 New Hampshire 0 — No. 1 Massachusetts advances

No. 7 Boston College 4, No. 2 Providence 3

No. 3 Northeastern 2, No. 6 Maine 1 — No. 3 Northeastern advances

No. 4 UMass Lowell 6, No. 5 Boston University 4

Sunday, March 17 — Quarterfinals, Game 3 (If Necessary) — Campus locations



No. 7 Boston College 2, No. 2 Providence 1 — No. 7 Boston College advances

No. 5 Boston University 4, No. 4 UMass Lowell 1 — No. 5 Boston University advances

Friday, March 22 — Semifinals — TD Garden

No. 3 Northeastern vs. No. 5 Boston University, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Massachusetts vs. No. 7 Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 — Championship Final — TD Garden

TBD vs. TBD

The winner of the Hockey East conference tournament receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championship Tournament.