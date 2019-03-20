DIII men's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, live results and how to watch the 2019 tournament

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DIII men's hockey championship. The national semifinals begin on March 22 at 4 pm ET from K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, with the championship game on March 23 at 8 pm ET.
SUNY Geneseo, Norwich, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Hobart are the last four teams standing. Here's how you can follow the semifinals and championship game on NCAA.com.
2019 DIII men's hockey schedule:
|Date/Time (ET)
|Round
|Matchup
|Streaming info
|March 22/ 4 pm
|Semifinals
|SUNY Geneseo vs. Norwich
|Watch live | Stats
|March 22/ 8 pm
|Semifinals
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Hobart
|Watch live | Stats
|March 23/ 8 pm
|Finals
|TBA
|Watch live | Stats
The 2019 tournament opened up play on March 9. Eight teams played in the first round, with four teams on bye awaiting the winners in the second round. Three of the four semifinalists were those teams awarded bye, with only Hobart having to play two games to reach the semifinals. Furthermore, Hobart and Wisconsin-Stevens Point are the last two at-large bids remaining in the hunt.
Here was the road to the semifinals for the four remaining schools:
|School
|Record
|Results
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|26-0-2
|Defeated St. Norbert 3-0 in the second round.
|Hobart
|20-7-2
|Defeated Plymouth State 2-1 in the first round; defeated Oswego State 3-2 in the second.
|SUNY Geneseo
|25-1-2
|Defeated Manhattanville 8-2 in the second round.
|Norwich
|21-4-3
|Defeated University of New England 2-1 in the second round.
St. Norbert was the 2018 national champion. Its loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point confirms we'll have a new champion in 2019. Both Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Norwich have won championships before, but Hobart and SUNY Geneseo are looking to become first-time winners in DIII men's hockey lore.
Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's hockey tournament entering semifinal's action:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|St. Norbert (27-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-2 (2ot)
|Salve Regina
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2017
|Norwich (27-1-3)
|Mike McShane
|4-1
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Utica, N.Y.
|2016
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)
|Chris Brooks
|5-1
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2015
|Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1)
|Matthew Greason
|5-2
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Minneapolis
|2014
|St. Norbert (28-3-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-1
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Lewiston, Maine
|2013
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2)
|Matt Loen
|5-3
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2012
|St. Norbert (21-5-5)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-1
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2011
|St. Norbert (25-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-3
|Adrian
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Norwich (26-1-4)
|Mike McShane
|2-1 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2009
|Neumann (21-9-2)
|Dominick Dawes
|4-1
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2008
|St. Norbert (27-1-4)
|Tim Coghlin
|2-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2007
|Oswego State (23-3-3)
|Ed Gosek
|4-3 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2006
|Middlebury (26-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-0
|St. Norbert
|Elmira
|2005
|Middlebury (23-4-3)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Middlebury
|2004
|Middlebury (27-3)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Norwich
|2003
|Norwich (27-3)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|Oswego State
|Norwich
|2002
|Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5)
|Dan Stauber
|3-2 (ot)
|Norwich
|Middlebury
|2001
|Plattsburgh State (29-5)
|Bob Emery
|6-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|2000
|Norwich (29-2-1)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1999
|Middlebury (21-5-1)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Norwich
|1998
|Middlebury (24-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1997
|Middlebury (22-3-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Middlebury
|1996
|Middlebury (26-2-0)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|1995
|Middlebury (23-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0
|Fredonia State
|Middlebury
|1994
|Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4)
|Dean Talafous
|6-4
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1993
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2)
|Joe Baldarotta
|4-3 (ot)
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1992
|Plattsburgh State (32-2-2)
|Bob Emery
|7-3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1991
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|6-2
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Elmira
|1990
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|10-1, 3-6, 1-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1989
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|3-3, 3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|1988
|Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1)
|Rick Kozuback
|7-1, 3-5, 3-0
|Elmira
|Elmira
|1987
|#Plattsburgh State (34-6)
|Steve Hoar
|8-3
|Oswego State
|Plattsburgh State
|1986
|Bemidji State (25-9-1)
|R.H. Peters
|8-5
|#Plattsburgh State
|Bemidji State
|1985
|Rochester Institute (26-6)
|Bruce Delventhal
|5-1
|Bemidji State
|Union (N.Y.)
|1984
|Babson (27-5-1)
|Rob Riley
|8-0
|Union (N.Y.)
|Rochester Institute