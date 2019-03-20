Brackets lock in

NCAA.com | March 20, 2019

DIII men's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, live results and how to watch the 2019 tournament

DIII Men's Ice Hockey: 2019 Selection Show

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DIII men's hockey championship. The national semifinals begin on March 22 at 4 pm ET from K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, with the championship game on March 23 at 8 pm ET.

GET YOUR BRACKET: Interactive | Printable 

SUNY Geneseo, Norwich, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Hobart are the last four teams standing. Here's how you can follow the semifinals and championship game on NCAA.com.

2019 DIII men's hockey schedule:

Date/Time (ET) Round Matchup Streaming info
March 22/ 4 pm Semifinals SUNY Geneseo vs. Norwich Watch live | Stats
March 22/ 8 pm Semifinals Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Hobart Watch live | Stats
March 23/ 8 pm Finals TBA Watch live | Stats

The 2019 tournament opened up play on March 9. Eight teams played in the first round, with four teams on bye awaiting the winners in the second round. Three of the four semifinalists were those teams awarded bye, with only Hobart having to play two games to reach the semifinals. Furthermore, Hobart and Wisconsin-Stevens Point are the last two at-large bids remaining in the hunt. 

Here was the road to the semifinals for the four remaining schools:

School Record Results
Wisconsin-Stevens Point 26-0-2 Defeated St. Norbert 3-0 in the second round.
Hobart 20-7-2 Defeated Plymouth State 2-1 in the first round; defeated Oswego State 3-2 in the second.
SUNY Geneseo 25-1-2 Defeated Manhattanville 8-2 in the second round.
Norwich 21-4-3 Defeated University of New England 2-1 in the second round.

St. Norbert was the 2018 national champion. Its loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point confirms we'll have a new champion in 2019. Both Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Norwich have won championships before, but Hobart and SUNY Geneseo are looking to become first-time winners in DIII men's hockey lore. 

 Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's hockey tournament entering semifinal's action:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 St. Norbert (27-4-1) Tim Coghlin 3-2 (2ot) Salve Regina Lake Placid, N.Y.
2017 Norwich (27-1-3) Mike McShane 4-1 Trinity (Conn.) Utica, N.Y.
2016 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2) Chris Brooks 5-1 St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2015 Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1) Matthew Greason 5-2 Wis.-Stevens Point Minneapolis
2014 St. Norbert (28-3-1) Tim Coghlin 3-1 Wis.-Stevens Point Lewiston, Maine
2013 Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2) Matt Loen 5-3 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2012 St. Norbert (21-5-5) Tim Coghlin 4-1 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2011 St. Norbert (25-4-1) Tim Coghlin 4-3 Adrian Minneapolis
2010 Norwich (26-1-4) Mike McShane 2-1 (ot) St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2009 Neumann (21-9-2) Dominick Dawes 4-1 Gustavus Adolphus Lake Placid, N.Y.
2008 St. Norbert (27-1-4) Tim Coghlin 2-0 Plattsburgh State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2007 Oswego State (23-3-3) Ed Gosek 4-3 (ot) Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2006 Middlebury (26-2-2) Bill Beaney 3-0 St. Norbert Elmira
2005 Middlebury (23-4-3) Bill Beaney 5-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Middlebury
2004 Middlebury (27-3) Bill Beaney 1-0 (ot) St. Norbert Norwich
2003 Norwich (27-3) Mike McShane 2-1 Oswego State Norwich
2002 Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5) Dan Stauber 3-2 (ot) Norwich Middlebury
2001 Plattsburgh State (29-5) Bob Emery 6-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
2000 Norwich (29-2-1) Mike McShane 2-1 St. Thomas (Minn.) Wisconsin-Superior
1999 Middlebury (21-5-1) Bill Beaney 5-0 Wisconsin-Superior Norwich
1998 Middlebury (24-2-2) Bill Beaney 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1997 Middlebury (22-3-2) Bill Beaney 3-2 Wisconsin-Superior Middlebury
1996 Middlebury (26-2-0) Bill Beaney 3-2 Rochester Institue Wisconsin-River Falls
1995 Middlebury (23-2-2) Bill Beaney 1-0 Fredonia State Middlebury
1994 Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4) Dean Talafous 6-4 Wisconsin-Superior Wisconsin-Superior
1993 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2) Joe Baldarotta 4-3 (ot) Wisconsin-River Falls Maplewood, Minn.
1992 Plattsburgh State (32-2-2) Bob Emery 7-3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1991 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9) Mark Mazzoleni 6-2 Minnesota State-Mankato Elmira
1990 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6) Mark Mazzoleni 10-1, 3-6, 1-0 Plattsburgh State Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1989 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2) Mark Mazzoleni 3-3, 3-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
1988 Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1) Rick Kozuback 7-1, 3-5, 3-0 Elmira Elmira
1987 #Plattsburgh State (34-6) Steve Hoar 8-3 Oswego State Plattsburgh State
1986 Bemidji State (25-9-1) R.H. Peters 8-5 #Plattsburgh State Bemidji State
1985 Rochester Institute (26-6) Bruce Delventhal 5-1 Bemidji State Union (N.Y.)
1984 Babson (27-5-1) Rob Riley 8-0 Union (N.Y.) Rochester Institute