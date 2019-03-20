DIII men's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, live results and how to watch the 2019 tournament

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DIII men's hockey championship. The national semifinals begin on March 22 at 4 pm ET from K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, with the championship game on March 23 at 8 pm ET.

SUNY Geneseo, Norwich, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Hobart are the last four teams standing. Here's how you can follow the semifinals and championship game on NCAA.com.

2019 DIII men's hockey schedule:

Date/Time (ET) Round Matchup Streaming info March 22/ 4 pm Semifinals SUNY Geneseo vs. Norwich Watch live | Stats March 22/ 8 pm Semifinals Wisconsin-Stevens Point vs. Hobart Watch live | Stats March 23/ 8 pm Finals TBA Watch live | Stats

The 2019 tournament opened up play on March 9. Eight teams played in the first round, with four teams on bye awaiting the winners in the second round. Three of the four semifinalists were those teams awarded bye, with only Hobart having to play two games to reach the semifinals. Furthermore, Hobart and Wisconsin-Stevens Point are the last two at-large bids remaining in the hunt.

Here was the road to the semifinals for the four remaining schools:

St. Norbert was the 2018 national champion. Its loss to Wisconsin-Stevens Point confirms we'll have a new champion in 2019. Both Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Norwich have won championships before, but Hobart and SUNY Geneseo are looking to become first-time winners in DIII men's hockey lore.

Here is the full championship history for the DIII men's hockey tournament entering semifinal's action: