The University of Denver Pioneers (9-3-2, NCHC 5-3-0-0) secured the No. 1 spot in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll and the USCHO.com polls, as released by USA Hockey and USCHO.com on Monday, Dec. 4.

Denver received 506 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll conducted in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) with input from coaches and members of the media from each of the six (6) Division I college hockey conferences as well as officers of the AHCA and USA Hockey.



The Pioneers earned 34 more points than No. 2 St. Cloud State University (11-2-0, 6-2-0-0) and 75 more points than No. 3 Clarkson University (13-3-1, ECAC 6-0-0). This marks the ninth of ten weeks the Pioneers have taken the top spot in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

Four (4) NCHC schools including Denver were ranked in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll with St. Cloud State University at No. 2 (472 points), the University of North Dakota (10-4-4, 5-2-1-1) at No. 6 (364 points) and Western Michigan University (9-7-1, 5-3-0-0) at No. 10 (168 points). The University of Minnesota Duluth (7-8-2, 2-6-0-0) and the University of Nebraska Omaha (6-7-1, 1-5-0-0) were also receiving votes. The full USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll is available here.



Denver received 987 points and 39 of 50 first-place votes in the USCHO.com weekly poll from a group of 50 Division I college coaches and members of the media. The Pioneers collected 40 more points than No. 2 St. Cloud State University and 108 more points than No. 3 Clarkson University. This marks the tenth of 11 weeks the Pioneers have taken the top spot in the USCHO.com poll.

Five (5) NCHC schools including Denver were ranked in the USCHO.com poll with St. Cloud State University at No. 2 (947 points), the University of North Dakota at No. 5 (792 points), Western Michigan University at No. 11 (450 points) and the University of Minnesota Duluth at No. 17 (160 points). The University of Nebraska Omaha, Miami University (7-7-2, 2-3-1-0) and Colorado College (7-7-0, 3-5-0-0) also received votes.