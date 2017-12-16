Point is the first NCAA goalie to make the Canadian roster at the World Junior Championships since former Cornell goaltender David LeNeveu made the roster in 2003.

CALGARY, Alberta – No. 18 Colgate men's ice hockey sophomore goaltender Colton Point (North Bay, Ontario) has been named to Canada's National Junior Team roster for the 2018 World Junior Championships, as announced by Hockey Canada on Friday, Dec. 15.

The 2018 World Junior Championships are slated for Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter, along with the game vs. the United States at New Era Field on Dec. 29. Canada will also play a pair of pre-tournament games on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. against the Czech Republic in London, Ontario followed by a game against Switzerland on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. in Hamilton, Ontario.

Canada is in Group A of the tournament along with the United States, Denmark, Slovakia and Finland.

Point is the first NCAA goalie to make the Canadian roster at the World Junior Championships since former Cornell goaltender David LeNeveu made the roster in 2003. He is also the first Colgate player to be named for Canada's World Junior Championship roster in program history.

Point is also one of three NCAA players to be named to the Canadian World Junior team roster as he joins Boston University's Dante Fabbro and UMass' Cale Makar.

This season, Point has been among the best goaltenders in the nation as he is fourth with a .938 save percentage, seventh with a 1.90 GAA and sports an 8-4-4 record in 16 starts.

In ECAC Hockey, Point is second in the nation in save percentage, GAA, wins (8) and total saves (470). He made a season-high 43 saves in a scoreless tie against Princeton and has recorded two shutouts this season.

He has backstopped the Raiders to a 4-1-1 record in ECAC Hockey play to put them fourth in the league standings.

Team Canada kicks off play at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center against Finland with puck drop set for 4 p.m.