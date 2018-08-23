These college hockey programs have produced the most members of the US Men's Olympic Team

USA Hockey lists close to 400 players on its men's all-time Olympic hockey roster. Many of these current players spent significant time competing for NCAA teams.

Here are the programs that have produced the most players to make the USA men's hockey Olympic roster.

1. Minnesota

The University of Minnesota has put 54 players on the Olympic all-time roster. Minnesota has won five national championships (1974, 1976, 1979, 2002, 2003) since the inaugural game in 1948.

Notable players: Neal Broten ('81), Jordan Leopold ('02), Phile Kessel ('06), Blake Wheeler ('06)

"World Class Hand-Eye Coordination"



Rem Pitlick led the #Gophers in scoring during the 2017-18 campaign thanks to plays like this one. #PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/7AV62hlpJr — Minnesota M Hockey (@GopherHockey) July 17, 2018

2. Boston College

The Eagles have won the same number of national championships as Minnesota (1949, 2001, 2008, 2010, 2012). However, they have just over half the number of all-time roster members as the Gophers.

Notable players: Brian Leetch ('87), Bill Geurin ('91), Brian Gionta ('01)

3. Boston University

The Terriers are comparable to their city rival, Boston College. Boston University has recorded the same number of national championships, 5 (1971, 1972, 1978, 1995, 2009), but has a few less all-time roster members with 25.

Notable players: Scott Young ('86), Chris Drury ('98), Matt Gilroy ('09)

Congrats to the six Terriers (Bowers, Tkachuk, Farabee, Cockerill, Farrance, Wise) who took part in the #WJCshowcase! #ProudToBU https://t.co/QS5B1C7gWH — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) August 5, 2018

4. Harvard

Harvard leads the Ivy League in all-time roster members with 20 former players and won the national title in 1989.

Notable players: Bill Cleary ('56), Mark Fusco ('83), Scott Fusco ('86), Ted Donato ('91)

5. Wisconsin

The Badgers are led by Tony Granato, the 2018 US Olympic Men's Ice Hockey coach and All-Time roster member who played at Wisconsin. The Big Ten team boasts 18 members of the all-time roster and six national championships (1973, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1990, 2006).

Notable players: Chris Chelios ('84), Tony Granato ('88), Mike Richter ('88)

We went "Unfiltered" with NHLers Joe Pavelski, Craig Smith and Luke Kunin and they shared thoughts on the #Badgers family and why they spend their off-seasons training in Madison. pic.twitter.com/DZeSWScDUp — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) August 20, 2018

6. North Dakota

The Fighting Hawks may only have had 13 members of the all-time roster pass through their program, but that is no reason to discount them from the upper echelon of college hockey. North Dakota ties Denver for second place in number of national championships at eight since 1948 (1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016).

Notable players: Dave Christian ('79), Jason Blake ('99), T.J. Oshie ('08)

RMNB

Warroad Mayor Bob Marvin declares July 24, 2018 ‘TJ Oshie Day’



by Ian Oland (@ianoland)#UNDproud #PledgeYourLoyalty https://t.co/YMcg07wdXL — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) July 25, 2018

7. Yale

Yale trails North Dakota in all-time olympic hockey members with 12. The Bulldogs topped Quinnipiac in 2013 for their first national championship.

Notable players: Bob Brooke ('84), Brian O'Neill ('12)

Inches from an upset of the Czechs! Arcobello, Little and O'Neill represented Yale and the U.S. Team so well pic.twitter.com/lJqDiW6S8g — Yale Hockey (@Yale_Hockey) February 21, 2018

8. Dartmouth

Dartmouth is the third and last Ivy League school to make the top-10 list of programs that feed into the all-time roster. The Big Green come close to Yale's program with 11 members, but have zero national championships to brag about.

Notable players: Bruce Mather ('47), Ralph Warburton ('47), Bruce Cunliffe ('48)

9. Michigan/Minnesota Duluth/Maine

The No. 9 spot on the list is a three-way tie between Michigan, Minnesota Duluth and Maine with 8 members each. However, Michigan leads the pack in terms of success with more national championships than any other NCAA program at 9 in school history (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1996, 1998). Minnesota Duluth (2011, 2018) and Maine (1993, 1999) are tied in that regard, too.

Michigan notable players: Willard Ikola ('52), Jack Johnson ('06)

Minnesota Duluth notable players: Bob Mason ('83), Guy Gosselin ('87)

Maine notable players: Keith Carney ('92), Jimmy Howard ('05)

👀 Hughes to Norris in OT for the game-winner!!



Red, White and #GoBlue 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/RLm9Sd4rVl — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 2, 2018

10. Michigan State

Michigan State has seven former players on the all-time roster, making the Big Ten the most represented conference. The Spartans have notched three national championship since 1948 (1966, 1986, 2007).

Notable players: Mike York ('99), Jim Slater ('05)

