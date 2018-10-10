College hockey: Clarkson's Brosseau steps in for longtime teammate and friend Rempal

POTSDAM -- The start of the new season has brought some changes for Clarkson junior forward Devin Brosseau.

After spending last season as an assistant captain, Brosseau, a native of St. Lambert, Quebec, will be Clarkson's captain for the 2018-19 campaign.

The other change for Brosseau is for the first time since the 2012-13 season he is not on the same team, or line, with his good friend Sheldon Rempal.

Brosseau and Rempal spent the last two years playing on the same line for Clarkson and prior to that they were teammates for three years with the Nanaimo Clippers. Rempal left Clarkson early after last season, signing with the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and is currently a member of the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, Calif.

"I was asked that all summer," Brosseau said regarding Rempal's absence. "It will be a little different at the start. We played five years together, but I don't think that really matters. With the group of guys we have here, I think it's going to be easy to gel and have chemistry with new linemates pretty quickly. I'm looking forward to that."

Brosseau and Rempal worked well together on the ice though most of the time Brosseau was the one setting Rempal up for shots with his passing ability. Rempal could be heard frequently tapping his stick on the ice hoping someone would send him a pass.

Last year Rempal recorded 23 goals and 23 assists for Clarkson and Brosseau supplied 11 goals and 22 assists.

"I'm a player that loves to set the plays up," Brosseau said. "I also consider myself to be able to finish plays when I can. We'll see a little different (play) from me. I'll try to be shooting the puck a little more. Sheldon was always grasping for those shots, always wanted the puck on his stick to try to shoot the puck. I'll have maybe more of a shooting role, which I actually look forward to. But I don't want it to take away from my setup game either."

There are plenty of potential productive linemates for Brosseau this season.

Clarkson may have lost Rempal, as well as freshman Josh Dickinson (15 goals-11 assists), but the Golden Knights bring back Nico Sturm (14-23), Jack Jacome (8-21), Haralds Egle (5-11) and Kevin Charyszyn (7-8), as well as some talented newcomers who were productive offensively at the junior level.

"It's like the last two years, we need some young guys to score," Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. "That's (38) goals out the door that you hadn't necessarily planned on. We have good depth and stick skills up front. We might go deeper this year than we have in the past, in terms of playmaking capabilities."

Brosseau also is ready for his other role this season as the team leader.

"I think it's an honor to be named team captain," Brosseau said. "I've been in that position before in prior years. It's a lot of fun. You are not the sole leader. We are a team that is deep with leaders, so it makes the job a lot easier."

"Those first two years as an underclassman you are like a sponge. You want to soak in everything. It was great for me to learn, even my freshman year with our leaders. It brings you a lot of experience. You don't want to change too much. I am a pretty vocal guy, I like to bring some spirit in the rink. I did that last year. You don't want to take away from the job (last year's captain Nic Pierog) had. I'll keep being vocal and bring the guys together when we have to."

Jones had a special relationship last year with Pierog, praising his leadership many times over the course of the season. He expects to feel the same way about Brosseau in the leadership role.

"I think he has a great supporting cast with Nico (Sturm), Jake (Kielly) and Marly (Quince), to kind of grab the room," Jones said. "Devin is a vocal leader and he has a pulse on what's going on with the locker room. He had a chance to spend a year working with Nic to see how things are done properly. Nic was a fantastic leader for us, so he'll take that experience. He'll mold it into who Devin is. He's not going to try to be something he's not."

