Molly Sequin | NCAA.com | October 12, 2018

Most NCAA men's hockey championships

The first men's hockey national championship was played between Michigan and Dartmouth in 1948. Since then, 21 programs have ended their season with the title. But, some of those programs have been more dominant than others.

These are the men's college hockey programs with at least five national championships under their belt.

Minnesota — 5

NCAA Photos The Gophers' last national championship was 2003.The Gophers' last national championship was 2003.

Championships: 1974, 1976, 1979, 2002, 2003

Minnesota has five national championships, but they all came in two decades. The 1970s were a prosperous time for the Gophers, resulting in three titles. Two of those titles came over Michigan Tech, which claims three titles, while the third was over North Dakota. The back-to-back national championships in the 2000s were over Maine and New Hampshire. Do the Gophers have what it takes to get back to the title game in 2019?

Boston University — 5

Greg Fiume | NCAA Photos Boston University head coach Jack Parker celebrates with his team in 2009.Boston University head coach Jack Parker celebrates with his team in 2009.

Championships: 1971, 1972, 1978, 1995, 2009

Boston University also has five titles to its name. But, this season marks 10 years since the Terriers have gone out on top. Their 1978 victory could be considered their most iconic championship win, as they topped in-state rival Boston College 5-3.

Boston College — 5

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos Boston College's last championship came in 2012.Boston College's last championship came in 2012.

Championships: 1949, 2001, 2008, 2010, 2012

Boston College is the third program to notch five national championships. The Eagles had to wait over 50 years to jump from their first title to their second, but have been more consistent since then. Their most recent national championship was won 4-1 over Ferris State in 2012.

Wisconsin — 6

Tom Dahlin | NCAA Photos The Badgers won the 2006 national championship played in Wisconsin.The Badgers won the 2006 national championship played in Wisconsin.

Championships: 1973, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1990, 2006

The Badgers are the only team to have six national championships, the most recent one being a win over Boston College in 2006. Wisconsin has won some high-scoring championships — from the first championship to the most recent one, here are the final scores: 4-2, 6-5, 6-3, 6-2, 7-3, 2-1. Although the Badgers haven't been in contention for the national championship in recent years, there is hope in Madison that head coach Tony Granato can get them back to the title game.

North Dakota — 8

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos North Dakota won its eighth national championship in 2016.North Dakota won its eighth national championship in 2016.

Championships: 1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016

North Dakota is one of two teams with eight national championships. The Fighting Hawks have won a national championship in all but two decades since its birth. Their most recent title came in 2016 with a 5-1 victory over Quinnipiac. Their highest-scoring national championship game came from the 1963 team coached by Barry Thornydycraft — the Hawks topped Denver 6-5 in Boston.

Denver — 8

NCAA Photos Denver celebrates after clinching the 2017 title.Denver celebrates after clinching the 2017 title.

Championships: 1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017

Just behind Michigan, Denver tallies a total of eight national championships. One of the highest-scoring games in championship history came in Denver's 1961 12-2 victory over St. Lawrence. Denver had the luxury of playing in their own city that title game, giving them a huge edge to ramp the score up that high. Their longest drought was between 1969 and 2004. Denver won the title in 2017, and entered the 2018-19 season in the top 10.

Michigan — 9

Michigan Athletics Michigan has more national championships than any other program.Michigan has more national championships than any other program.

Championships: 1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1965, 1964, 1996, 1998

The Michigan Wolverines won the very first college hockey national championship, then eight more to follow in the next 50 years. They have more national championships than any other program in the country. Most recently, the Wolverines played in the 2011 title game, but lost to Minnesota Duluth. Could 2019 be the year Michigan gets back on the map?

Men's college hockey national champions from 1948 to 2018.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)  Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame  St. Paul, Minn.
2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago
2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa
2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston
2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia
2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh
2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla.
2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn.
2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit
2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C.
2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver
2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis
2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee
2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio
2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston
2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y.
2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn.
2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y.
2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif.
1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston
1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee
1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati
1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I.
1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee
1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y.
1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit
1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn.
1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y.
1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit
1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I.
1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit
1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D.
1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I.
1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota
1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I.
1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit
1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (ot) Michigan Detroit
1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan Tech Denver
1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis
1974 Minnesota (22-12-6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan Tech Boston
1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston
1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston
1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, N.Y.
1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, N.Y.
1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Spring, Colo.
1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minnesota
1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, N.Y.
1966 Michigan State (16-13) Amo Bessone 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis
1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver
1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston
1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, N.Y.
1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Lawrence Denver
1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan Tech Boston
1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob May 4-3 (ot) Michigan State Troy, N.Y.
1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis
1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Spring, Colo.
1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan Tech Colorado Spring, Colo.
1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Spring, Colo.
1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (ot) Minnesota Colorado Spring, Colo.
1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Spring, Colo.
1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Spring, Colo.
1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Spring, Colo.
1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Spring, Colo.
1949 Boston College (21-1) John "Snooks" Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Spring, Colo.
1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Spring, Colo.