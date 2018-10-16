icehockey-men-d1 flag

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | October 16, 2018

College hockey: Notre Dame forward Joe Wegwerth's five-point weekend headlines men's three stars of the week

Notre Dame Athletics notre dame athletics

Here are the three stars of the week in Division I men's ice hockey:

1 - Joe Wegwerth, Notre Dame

The Brewster, New York native led the Fighting Irish to the Ice Breaker Championship with a five-point weekend. He had a goal and two assists in the 6-6 tie against Mercyhurst in the semifinals and then added the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-0 shutout of Providence in the title game. The senior forward finished the weekend with two goals, three assists, eight shots on goal and a +1 rating.

RELATED: Women's hockey stars of the week

2 - Patrick Newell, St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State Athletics st. cloud state athletics

The senior forward led the Huskies to a sweep of the Alaska Nanooks in the land of the midnight sun. The Thousand Oaks, California native scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Friday’s 3-2 victory. On Saturday, Newell chipped in with the game-winning goal and an assist in the 6-2 win. On the weekend he finished with five points on three goals and two assists to go along with six shots on goal and a +3 rating.

3 - Parker Tuomie, Minnesota State

Minnesota State Athletics minnesota state hockey

The Bremerhaven, Germany native was instrumental in the Mavericks' home sweep of Boston University. The junior forward scored two goals in Friday’s 4-3 victory against the Terriers. He responded with two assists, including the primary on the game-winner, in Saturday’s 6-3 series finale against BU. He finished the weekend with four points on two goals and two assists while also adding five shots on goal and a +4 rating.

MORE: Most likely title contenders this year | 5 sleeper teams