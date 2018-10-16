College hockey: Notre Dame forward Joe Wegwerth's five-point weekend headlines men's three stars of the week

Here are the three stars of the week in Division I men's ice hockey:

1 - Joe Wegwerth, Notre Dame

The Brewster, New York native led the Fighting Irish to the Ice Breaker Championship with a five-point weekend. He had a goal and two assists in the 6-6 tie against Mercyhurst in the semifinals and then added the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-0 shutout of Providence in the title game. The senior forward finished the weekend with two goals, three assists, eight shots on goal and a +1 rating.

2 - Patrick Newell, St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State Athletics

The senior forward led the Huskies to a sweep of the Alaska Nanooks in the land of the midnight sun. The Thousand Oaks, California native scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Friday’s 3-2 victory. On Saturday, Newell chipped in with the game-winning goal and an assist in the 6-2 win. On the weekend he finished with five points on three goals and two assists to go along with six shots on goal and a +3 rating.

3 - Parker Tuomie, Minnesota State

Minnesota State Athletics

The Bremerhaven, Germany native was instrumental in the Mavericks' home sweep of Boston University. The junior forward scored two goals in Friday’s 4-3 victory against the Terriers. He responded with two assists, including the primary on the game-winner, in Saturday’s 6-3 series finale against BU. He finished the weekend with four points on two goals and two assists while also adding five shots on goal and a +4 rating.

