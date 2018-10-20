COLUMBUS, Ohio — University of Massachusetts hockey built a 3-0 lead before holding off a Buckeyes' rally to defeat No. 1 Ohio State, 6-3 on Friday night at Value City Arena. It marked the Minutemen's (3-0-0) fifth-ever win in program history over a No. 1-ranked team and second-ever on the road, with the last coming at Boston University on Feb. 10, 2012.

"I'm very happy for my guys, this was, obviously, a huge test for us," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "It was a huge test of our culture and it's very rewarding because this group of kids has really sacrificed and made a huge commitment to build this program and I'm happy for them that they're getting rewarded for it."

Just over the midway point of the first period, senior Brett Boeing put UMass on the board, taking an outlet pass from sophomore Cale Makar and driving to the net for his first tally of the season at the 10:17 mark.

Sophomore John Leonard then made it a 2-0 advantage 14:28 into the frame, stuffing home a rebound from senior Jacob Pritchard on the power play.

At the 6:19 mark of the second period, freshman Bobby Trivigno forced a turnover with the teams skating 4-on-4 and carried the puck into the Ohio State zone to pick up his first collegiate goal that pushed the margin to 3-0.

The Buckeyes began to rally back, though, first with a penalty shot goal from Carson Meyer 12:53 into the second. Meyer then added another on the power play at 18:22 that brought Ohio State within one.

At the eight-minute mark of the third period, sophomore Philip Lagunov regained the two-goal lead for the Minutemen, slamming home a rebound off the end wall from sophomore Mario Ferraro and junior Niko Hildenbrand on the power play.

Moments after the Buckeyes had a goal called back, Dakota Joshua managed to pull Ohio State to within one once more, scoring on the rush 9:09 into the third.

However, Trivigno collected his second of the night, finishing off a 2-on-1 from Boeing and Makar at 15:43 to give UMass breathing room in the closing minutes.

Makar then sealed the win with an empty net goal from Hildenbrand at the 16:56 mark.

Sophomore goaltender Matt Murray earned the win (2-0-0) for the Minutemen after making 35 saves on the evening, while Sean Romeo had 21 stops in the loss for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes out-shot UMass, 38-27 in the contest and went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Minutemen were 2-for-5 with the man advantage.

Four Minutemen had multi-point nights, led by Makar's second multi-point (1g, 2a) game of the season. Trivigno's two goals extended his point streak to three straight games to start his career and second straight multi-point performance.

UMass closes out its weekend at Ohio State tomorrow, Oct. 20, with a 5 p.m. start at Value City Arena.

