Here are the three stars of the week in men's college hockey.

1 - Scott Perunovich, Minnesota Duluth

The sophomore defenseman led the Bulldogs to a weekend sweep of the Maine Black Bears. The Hibbing, Minnesota native scored four points on a goal and three assists in Friday’s 8-2 victory. On Saturday, he added two more assists in the 3-2 win. For the weekend, he had six points on a goal and five assists to go along with eight shots on goal and a +4 rating. He now has 10 points on the season with a goal and nine assists.

RELATED: Women's hockey stars of the week

2 - Max Coatta, Minnesota State

After entering the weekend with only one point on the season, Coatta exploded for five points in a weekend split at North Dakota. In Friday’s 7-4 win, the senior forward posted a hat trick to lead the way for the Mavericks. On Saturday, he had a goal and an assist as Minnesota State came up just short in the 4-3 loss. The Minnetonka, Minnesota native, finished the weekend with five points on four goals and an assist and now has six points on the season.

3 - Bobby Nardella, Notre Dame

The Rosemont, Illinois native had a big weekend for the Fighting Irish as they swept Omaha. On Friday, he had an assist in the 4-1 victory. On Saturday, he had a dominant game with five points on two goals and three assists as Notre Dame won by an 8-2 margin. The senior defenseman finished the weekend with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to six shots on goal and a +6 rating. He now has 10 points on the season with three goals and seven assists.

RELATED: 5 sleeper teams to watch in 2018 | Latest USCHO.com poll