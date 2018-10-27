College hockey: No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth takes down No. 1 Notre Dame in championship rematch

Just as it had done six month earlier in the NCAA national championship bout, the University of Minnesota Duluth got the better of the University of Notre Dame Friday night, skating away with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in South Bend, Indiana.

The No. 3 Bulldogs, now 5-1-1 on the year, struck for a pair of goals less than five minutes apart in the later stages of the third period en route to posting its fifth straight victory and knocking the top-ranked Irish from the ranks of the unbeatens (3-1-1).

UMD senior team captain Parker Mackay open the night's scoring 3:54 in to the second period when he tapped in a nifty centering feed from rookie left winger Cole Koepke for his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Notre Dame answered three minutes later on its first power play opportunity of the game and then went up 2-1 with 5:45 before the second intermission on Colin Theisen's even-strength goal. The Irish, who were outshot 25-15 through two periods, maintained that lead until 12:37 of the third period.

With junior defenseman serving a two-minute minor (and 10-minute misconduct) penalty for kneeing, sophomore right winger Nick Swaney capped off a two-on-one, give-and-go with sophomore Justin Richards by potting the first shorthanded goal of his collegiate career. With 2:55 to go in regulation, sophomore defenseman Dylan Samberg fired a shot from the left point that went off the leg of Irish defenseman Tory Delio and trickled past All-American goaltender Cal Morris. It was Sanberg's third goal as a Bulldog and his first game-winner.

"It was a good gutsy road win," said UMD Head Coach Scott Sandelin. " Our guys played with a little more urgency and I thought it started with the first couple of shifts in the third period and carried over the whole way."

Morris finished with 36 saves while his UMD counterpart, junior Hunter Shepard, had 21 stops in his 46th consecutive start.

The two teams will close out the two-game non-conference series on Saturday at 4 p.m (CT) at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

