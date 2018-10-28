College hockey scores: Minnesota Duluth sweeps No. 1 Notre Dame in Frozen Four rematch, four top 10 teams fall Saturday

This weekend was jam-packed with men’s hockey action, and Saturday’s games were no snooze-fest: No. 5 Minnesota lost to No. 17 North Dakota in a desert showdown, No. 18 Northeastern took down No. 2 St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth swept No. 1 Notre Dame in a weekend rematch of last year’s national title game.

Here's a full roundup of Saturday’s results:

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth sweeps No. 1 Notre Dame

In a rematch of last year’s Frozen Four title game, Minnesota Duluth once again came out on top, sweeping the two-game set in South Bend. The Bulldogs defeated the Irish 3-2 on Friday night and capped off the weekend with a 3-1 win on Saturday to extend their winning streak to six.

The Irish went 0-for-6 on the power play Saturday as UMD earned its third-straight regular season sweep — accomplished for the first time since 2011-12. The freshmen duo of brothers Jackson and Noah Cates led the Bulldogs with a goal and an assist each.

UMD has next weekend off before opening conference play against Colorado College. Notre Dame will face Ohio State next weekend in Big Ten action.

No. 18 Northeastern beats No. 2 St. Cloud State 3-2

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Northeastern netted three unanswered goals to take down St. Cloud State. Senior Eric Williams started the rally with under two minutes to play in the second period, finding the net on a wrist shot off the glove of St. Cloud State netminder Jeff Smith.

We expected to win tonight. We just decided to do it with a little drama.



Highlights from tonight's big win coming your way! | #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/qNQ6iyeTh4 — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) October 28, 2018

Biagio Lerario and Grant Jozefek continued the scoring for Northeastern in the final period of play while Huskie goalie Cayden Primeau held off 25 shots to preserve the comeback win.

Saturday’s win marks the first time since November 2014 that the Huskies defeated an opponent ranked in the top three of the USCHO.com poll. Northeastern continues Hockey East conference play next weekend against Boston University.

No. 17 North Dakota takes down No. 5 Minnesota 3-1

North Dakota skated to a 3-1 victory over rival Minnesota in a desert showdown in Las Vegas. Junior captain Colton Poolman showed up big for UND at a sold-out U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Orleans Arena. The defenseman scored twice on three shots — including the game-winner in the 19th minute of the final period.

UND’s penalty kill faced a big test in the second, when the Gophers went on a two-man advantage for a five-minute major and too many men on the ice penalty. With a scoreless game, Minnesota found the back of the net after just 23 seconds on the power play. North Dakota regrouped, and held off the Gophers for four more minutes of penalty time.

VIDEO: Watch the game highlights as @UNDmhockey beats Minnesota 3-1 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fam Game in Las Vegas, Nevada.#UNDproud @TheNCHC pic.twitter.com/zbSgPTrc1b — UND Insider (@undinsider) October 28, 2018

UND faces off with Wisconsin next week while Minnesota has a non-conference home-and-home in-state series with Minnesota State.

Michigan State upsets No. 8 Cornell for second straight night

Michigan State completed a weekend sweep of Cornell as the Spartans scored three goals in a 5:45 span Saturday to clinch a 4-3 victory.

Michigan State killed a pair of penalties to start the second, then got its scoring started on a power play of its own. Junior Taro Hirose notched the eventual game-winner just 48 seconds into the third period, scoring low from the right circle. Cornell's offense applied pressure late in the third, even pulling its goaltender for an extra attacker, but the Spartans held on for the win to move to 3-1-0.

Michigan State takes on Ferris State next weekend. Cornell jumps into ECAC action against Yale and Brown.

Rensselaer tops No. 11 Union again

Unranked RPI capped off a weekend sweep of No. 11 Union thanks largely to sophomore forward Donovan Ott, who scored a pair of goals in the Engineers' victory.

RPI took a 2-0 lead heading into the second period when Ott grabbed his second score of the night off a rebound. Brady Wiffen gave the Engineers a 4-0 lead with just five minutes left in the second period, tipping in a blue-line shot from freshman Jake Johnson.

4-2 WINNERS!



[sweeping broom emoji] — RPI Men's Hockey (@RPI_Hockey) October 28, 2018

Union scored twice in the final period of play but could not salvage a weekend split.

RPI hosts Clarkson and St. Lawrence next Friday and Saturday, respectively. Union flips opponents with RPI, facing St. Lawrence and Clarkson on Friday and Saturday.

No. 15 Bowling Green clinches winning weekend vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Bowling Green had a strong weekend against No. 4 Ohio State, following up a dominant 8-2 win Friday night with a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Bowling Green was held off the scoreboard until the third period when junior Lukas Craggs scored his fourth goal of the season on a breakaway and sophomore Connor Ford slipped one past Buckeye’s goaltender Tommy Nappier about 14 minutes later. That gave BGU a momentary 2-1 lead.

But Ohio State answered back just two minutes later with a goal from Freddy Girard to tie the game, and neither side cashed in during overtime. Bowling Green enters WCHA action next weekend against Northern Michigan while Ohio State takes on Notre Dame.