College hockey scores: UMass earns top five sweep, three ranked series splits highlight weekend

This weekend was packed with men’s hockey action, and some lower-ranked teams cashed in with wins. No. 20 Wisconsin split its series with No. Minnesota, No. 14 Michigan had No. 6 Notre Dame on its toes and No. 9 Massachusetts upset No. 4 Providence.

Here's a roundup of the weekend's biggest results:

No. 1 UMD rolls past Colorado College

In the opening weekend of NCHC action for Minnesota Duluth, the Bulldogs took a decisive series sweep over Colorado College. The weekend wins extend UMD’s record to 8-1-1, giving the Bulldogs the nation’s longest active win streak at eight games. UMD has been unbeaten since its second game of the season, a 7-4 loss to Minnesota.

RELATED: Latest USCHO rankings

The Bulldogs started the series strong in a 3-0 win over Colorado College on Friday night, where junior Hunter Shepard earned his ninth career shutout, matching former Bulldog Alex Stalock’s program record. UMD scored a goal in each period and outshot the Tigers 32-19 in the win.

Saturday’s contest confirmed the fourth consecutive series sweep for UMD, as Nick Swaney scored twice and three other Bulldogs tallied scores. UMD again decisively outshot Colorado 38-16 for the night, with a 20-3 shot advantage in the first period alone. UMD winger Parker Mackay extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-0 just 26 seconds into the middle frame before the Eagles cashed in their lone score on a power play. The Bulldogs scored two more times in the second before a scoreless third period sealed the deal.

Final: @UMDMensHockey 5, Colorado College 1. Top-ranked Bulldogs sweep four straight series for the first time since the 2003-04 season. pic.twitter.com/fgXzvdMTnZ — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) November 11, 2018

UMD looks to continue its win streak next weekend as it takes on Denver in more NCHC action. Colorado College will face off against Miami (OH), also in conference action.

No. 14 Michigan splits series with No. 6 Notre Dame

Michigan’s “SNL” line of Jake Slaker, Josh Norris and Will Lockwood propelled the Wolverines to a 2-1 Friday night win over Notre Dame, accounting for two points and a goal (from Slaker). The trio has combined for 27 points this season and 15 of the Wolverines’ 29 goals. Michigan was 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, and after Notre Dame notched the first goal of the game, the Wolverines held the Irish scoreless for the remaining two periods while taking over the lead with two goals of its own.

ICYMI: Postgame report from last night's 2-1 B1G opening win over No. 6 Irish. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l12uUzG6m3 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2018

Notre Dame regained its footing in a 6-2 win Saturday to split the series, highlighted by a four-goal burst in the second period. Five different skaters scored on the night.

The Irish responded to Michigan’s game-opening power play tally to even the score, then Cal Burke added another quick goal for Notre Dame to take the lead into the second frame. Notre Dame proved its dominance throughout the second period, scoring three times in four minutes to start and adding the final nail late in the period. Michigan snuck in a second goal in the final frame but couldn't overcome the deficit.

Notre Dame continues Big Ten action at Michigan State this coming weekend while Michigan faces Big Ten foe Penn State in Happy Valley.

No. 20 Wisconsin splits with No. 16 Minnesota

After a close 3-2 loss to the higher-ranked Gophers Friday night, Wisconsin grinded out a 3-1 win Saturday night to split the weekend series.

Wisconsin trailed for most of the opening period Saturday, finally notching the tying goal on a power play with two minutes left in the frame. Minnesota would be shut out throughout the rest of the game. After a scoreless second period for both teams, the Badgers’ Josh Ess fired a shot from the blue line to take the lead halfway through the third. Freshman Jack Gorniak added an insurance goal on an empty net with less than a minute to play.

ALSO: 15 brothers playing together on top hockey teams this season

Wisconsin next faces Ohio State in Big Ten play and Minnesota hosts St. Lawrence.

No. 9 UMass sweeps No. 4 Providence

Massachusetts is off to an 8-1 record on the season after taking a weekend sweep over Providence. In Thursday’s 3-2 win, the Minutemen carried a 2-0 lead halfway through the contest before Providence capitalized on two power plays to even the score by the third period. With just under two minutes left in regulation, Ty Farmer grabbed the game-winning goal for UMass.

Saturday’s contest ended in a mirror score, also in Massachusetts’ favor. The Minutemen again took a 2-0 jump in the game, netting two goals on power play opportunities in the first period. Providence once again answered back in the second frame, first in 4-on-4 play and then again right after the expiration of a Providence power play. Once again, with just under two minutes remaining in regulation, UMass secured the win on a redirect from freshman Anthony Del Gaizo.

Massachusetts competes at Holy Cross on Friday and then hosts New Hampshire in Hockey East action. Providence also continues its Hockey East schedule with a home-and-home series against Merrimack.

No. 19 Miami splits series against No. 11 North Dakota

Miami fell 3-1 in the series opener against North Dakota after a two-goal lead by the Fighting Hawks proved too difficult to overcome. But Miami responded Saturday, as sophomore Casey Gilling enjoyed a three-point night and goalie Ryan Larkin turned away 34 of 36 shots he faced.

VIDEO: Watch the game highlights as @UNDmhockey falls to Miami 3-2 on Saturday in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/G0wdYjcUJN — UND Insider (@undinsider) November 11, 2018

Miami found the back of the net first on a rebound from Gilling's shot on a power play. After a scoreless second period, North Dakota evened the score to start the third. Miami then went ahead about halfway through the period on a redirected shot from the point. The Redhawks widened its lead on a goal from Karch Bachman, and North Dakota nearly immediately pulled goalie Adam Scheel. A score from North Dakota with under a minute left in regulation still left North Dakota one short, and Miami extends its record to 8-4.

Miami continues NCHC action next week at Colorado College. North Dakota looks for conference redemption when it hosts Western Michigan over the weekend.