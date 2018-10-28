College hockey scores: Weekend games feature comebacks, OT winners

No. 5 Penn State splits with No. 16 Michigan, win OT thriller

Michigan pulled off a wild, late-game win against Penn State on Friday night, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Nittany Lions, 6-4. After two periods of back-and-forth play Penn State held a 4-2 lead going into the third period. Sophomore forward Josh Norris began the Wolverines’ comeback when he capitalized on an open shot, catching PSU goalie Chris Funkey out of position. Goals from Jack Becker and Jake Slaker pushed Michigan to a 5-4 lead, and an empty net goal, again from Slaker, sealed the win.

Not to be outdone on the weekend, Penn State staged a turnaround of its own in the second game of the weekend series and earned the win in a 7-6 overtime contest. Trading pairs of goals left the game at a 2-2 tie after one period of play. Evan Barratt dominated the second frame for the Nittany Lions, notching his second and third goals of the game, and grabbing the hattrick on a five-hole goal. The two ranked teams again sparred pairs of goals throughout the first half of the final frame. Michigan looked poised to repeat Friday night’s performance as Josh Norris threw in the game-tying goal just five seconds remaining in the period. PSU badly wanted its redemption though, and junior Nikita Pavlychev won the draw for the Lions and handed the puck up to teammate Sam Sternschein for the game-winning goal just six seconds into OT.

Michigan continues Big Ten action against Wisconsin this weekend, as does Penn State as the blue and white travel to face Ohio State.

No. 7 Denver trumps No. 1 Minnesota Duluth

Denver split a close series with conference competitor Minnesota Duluth, nearly sweeping the top-ranked team in the weekend series after a 2-0 win Friday night and a narrow, 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday.

Denver’s Devin Cooley was a brick wall for his team in Friday’s victory, turning aside 38 shots in his second career shutout. Minnesota Duluth outshot the Pioneers 38-14 in a game that had the teams combined for 38 penalty minutes. A scoreless first period allowed Denver to take the lead in the second on Ian Mitchell’s rocket from the point. Cooley held strong for the Pioneers throughout the third, and Denver secured its win with an empty-net score by Jarid Lukosevicius.

Denver hosts Providence next in non-conference play and Minnesota Duluth faces North Dakota in NCHC action.

St. Lawrence defeats No. 19 Minnesota in OT

The unranked Saints went home Friday night with the team’s first overtime win in 979 days. Prefacing that ‘first’ OT win was a night of firsts for St. Lawrence, as Alex Gilmour netted his first goal of the season, Carson Dimoff and David Jankowski scored the first goals of their collegiate careers and goalie Emil Zetterquist earned his first collegiate win in his first start against the Gophers.

Hey @Buccigross - check out this highlight reel goal from @pacman_eds15 in OT tonight to give the Saints the 4-3 win at Minnesota. #SCtop10 worthy? We think so (in our completely biased opinion.) #SLUHockey #herewegoSAINTS cc: @ecachockey pic.twitter.com/Pmd0HnE7gX — St. Lawrence Hockey (@SkatingSaints) November 17, 2018

St. Lawrence held a 2-1 lead entering the final period of play when Minnesota mounted a comeback with a shorthanded goal and a shot through the five-hole at 15:22 in the third to tie the game. Heading into the Saints’ first overtime of the 2018-2019 season, Carson Gicewicz kept possession for St. Lawrence, eventually getting the puck to Michael Ederer, who sailed a shot between the post and Minnesota goalie Mat Robson’s shoulder.

The Saints take on Clarkson in Lake Placid this Saturday and Minnesota takes on Michigan State in Big Ten action.

Lake Superior bowls No. 10 Bowling Green

The unranked Lakers earned their sixth win of the season in a decisive 5-0 shutout of WCHA opponent Bowling Green Friday night. Lake Superior goalie Nick Kossoff made 30 saves in the game as five different skaters found the back of the net for the victory.

Laker special teams showed up big on the night, as Lake Superior burned eight total Bowling Green power plays throughout the night. Ashton Calder netted his first collegiate goal to start the scoring late in the first period, followed by a second period score from Will Riedell. Anthony Nellis and Lukas Kaelble added power play goals early in the third, and Collin Saccoman added an exclamation point with his tally at 13:12.

Bowling Green split the series with Lake Superior with a 5-2 win on Saturday night. Lake Superior takes on Northern Michigan next and Bowling Green faces Alabama Huntsville on Dec. 1.

Western Michigan sweeps No. 11 North Dakota

Western Michigan took down top-ranked North Dakota this past weekend, earning 2-0 and 6-2 wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Thanks to Broncos goalie Trevor Gorsuch’s career-high 32 saves on Friday night, Western Michigan skated to its first-ever shutout of North Dakota. The first score of the night didn’t come until Josh Passolt’s deflection in the middle of the third period. Colt Conrad got the security empty-net goal with under two minutes to play.

Trevor Gorsuch had another 30-save night on Saturday to earn his fourth win and secure the sweep for Western Michigan. The game entered its middle frame tied at 1-1, grabbing three goals within a six-minute span. Two more tallies for Western Michigan early in the third added some extra padding, and a power play goal from North Dakota with less than 10 seconds to play did nothing to help UND overcome stop the loss.

Western Michigan hosts Niagara University, and UND faces Alaska Anchorage.

