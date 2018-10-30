47 candidates for college hockey's All-Name Team for the 2018-19 season

The college hockey season kicked off a few weeks ago, and we've already seen a number of upsets. But, you can rest easy knowing one thing won't change — the incredible names in the world of DI college hockey. We scoured every team's roster to look for the best names in the sport and present to you the All-Name Team for the remainder of the season, just like we did before the start of the college basketball season.

There was a variety of obvious candidates — and more deserving ones who were unfortunately left out — when reading all 150 DI rosters for the 2018-19 season.

Some names easily fit into categories, like food or nature themes. Others are simply too good to not be brought to your attention.

Here are the best names in DI men's college hockey, sorted by various categories.

MORE: 35 common hockey slang words, defined

Food names:

F Kale Howarth, UConn

F Angus Crookshank, New Hampshire

G Jack Berry, Wisconsin

FD Jake Bunz, Wisconsin

D Davis Bunz, Providence

Nature names:

D River Rymsha, Miami (OH)

G Tyger Howat, Northern Michigan

Great sports names:

F Ace Cowans, Vermont

F Koby Bender, UMD

National Champions 🏆 — Koby Bender (@KBend11) April 8, 2018

Two first names:

F Billy Jerry, RPI

G Ben Patt, UMD

MORE: Men's ice hockey national championship history | USCHO rankings | Scores

Fantastic names that didn’t fit into categories, but you need to know:

G Will Friend, Colgate

D Billy Sweezey, Yale

G Chris Funkey, Penn State

F Marcel Godbout, Sacred Heart

D Vitaliy Novytskyy, American International College

G Zackarias Skog, American International College

D Gvido Jansons, Arizona State

F Steenn Pasichnuk, Arizona State

Boys making fans wherever they go! 💁‍♀️ And @steenner with a new fan club! pic.twitter.com/XkVpivQbw3 — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 21, 2018

D Brinson Pasichnuk, Arizona State

F Hampus Sjödahl, Bemidji State

D Matt Lombardozzi, Bentley

F Bobo Carpenter, Boston University

D Kasper Kotkansalo, Boston University

D Anea Ferrario, Brown

F Haralds Egle, Clarkson

F Juho Jokiharju, Clarkson

D McKay Flanagan, Colorado College

D Yanni Kaldis, Cornell

G Roni Salmenkangas, Ferris State

F Hampus Eriksson, Lake Superior State

MORE: Take a look back at Minnesota Duluth's journey to capture the 2018 NCAA ice hockey title

F Tommaso Bucci, Mercyhurst

F August Von Ungern-Sternberg, Merrimack

D Chaz Switzer, Miami (OH)

F Wojciech Stachowiak, Michigan State

D Butrus Ghafari, Michigan State

F Eetu Selanne, Northeastern

D Peter DiLiberatore, Quinnipiac

F Guus Van Nes, Quinnipiac

Our freshmen introductions continue this week with Guus van Nes! We are excited to welcome him to our program! #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/wxpAtKRyEv — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) August 27, 2018

F Ottoville Leppänen, RPI

F Mel Melconian, Sacred Heart

D Gordi Myer, Ohio State

F Zachary Emelifeonwu, Union

F Jaakko Heikkinen, Denver

D Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi, Maine Orono

F Sampo Ranta, Minnesota

D Lawson McDonald, Nebraska Omaha

MORE: These college hockey programs have produced the most members of the US Men's Olympic Team