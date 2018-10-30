College hockey: Spartans' Hirose notches two game-winners to top 3 stars of the week

Here are the three stars for Oct. 22-28 in men's college hockey.

1 - Taro Hirose, Michigan State

The Calgary, Alberta native led the Spartans to a weekend sweep of 8th-ranked Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y. In Friday’s 5-2 victory, he had the game-winning goal and two assists. On Saturday, it was more of the same from the junior forward as he had the game-winner and two more assists in the 4-3 win. On the weekend, he finished with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to six shots on goal and a +3 rating. He now has nine points on the season on four goals and five assists.



2 - Gordie Green, Miami University

The junior forward had a big offensive weekend to help lead Miami to a sweep of Colgate. On Friday, the Ann Arbor, Michigan native had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win. He added a goal and three assists in Saturday’s 6-0 shutout victory. On the weekend, he finished with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to five shots on goal and a +4 rating. On the season, he has totaled nine points on three goals and six assists.



3 - Johnny Walker, Arizona State

The sophomore forward from Phoenix was the only player in the nation to score four goals in a single game this past weekend as the Sun Devils knocked off Omaha in consecutive games. In Friday’s 6-3 victory he had an assist, but it was Saturday’s 7-2 win where he exploded for the four goals. With the five-point performance on the weekend he now has increased his season totals to 13 points on eight goals and five assists.

RELATED: Latest USCHO poll