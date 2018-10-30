Irish hockey to host Michigan at Notre Dame stadium outdoor game

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Notre Dame and Michigan hockey teams will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in an outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium. The rivals will meet four days following the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® featuring the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins, on Jan. 1, 2019.

🎥 Michigan, Irish set for Outdoors at Notre Dame Stadium#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/J61m7OQpep — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 29, 2018

Just four months after Notre Dame and Michigan met in a football game at Notre Dame Stadium that saw the Irish post a 24-17 victory, the rivalry will take to the ice in the House That Rockne Built in a game that will be televised by the NBC Sports Network.- Tickets for the outdoor game versus Michigan will go on sale starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.- Current Notre Dame hockey season ticket members will also receive their ticket(s).- Fans who purchase 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® tickets (NHL.com/WinterClassicTickets) using the promo code NDHOCKEY will also have the opportunity to purchase Notre Dame-Michigan tickets before the public sale.- Visit und.com/buytickets or call 833-ND-IRISH and keep up to date with all ticketing information by following us on Twitter @NDtix.

The Jan. 5 contest will be the third outdoor game in the modern era of Notre Dame hockey. The Irish took a 2-1 decision over Miami (Ohio) on Feb. 18, 2013, at Chicago's Soldier Field, before falling to Boston College, 4-3, a season later at Fenway Park in Boston. Prior to the program first gaining varsity status in 1968, the Irish club hockey team played its games outdoors at South Bend's Howard Park. The original site for hockey at Notre Dame, dating back as far as 1912, was outdoors at the current site of Badin Hall and on Saint Mary's Lake.



Notre Dame and Michigan have met 140 times, with the Wolverines holding a 76-59-5 edge in the series. The teams met five times last season, Notre Dame's first year competing in the Big Ten. The Irish swept a two-game series in January before Michigan completed a sweep of their own in February. The rubber match came at the 2018 Frozen Four, with Jake Evans scoring with 5.2 seconds remaining to give the Irish a 4-3 win and spot in the national title game.



Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy highlighted the 2019 Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic media conference to promote the New Year’s Day outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xCwrOtLJGY — NHLPA (@NHLPA) September 6, 2018

Notre Dame Stadium has a limited history of hosting non-football events since opening in 1930 (with extensive renovations completed in 1997 and 2016). Most recently, Garth Brooks played the first concert in stadium history on Oct. 20. The venue has also hosted the University's commencement exercises since 2010 and was the site of the 2008 BIG EAST Women's Lacrosse Tournament. The stadium is slated to host NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship quarterfinals in 2021.

ALSO: Latest USCHO rankings



NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams.

All Rights Reserved.