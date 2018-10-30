Men's hockey candidates announced for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Fifteen of the top NCAA men’s ice hockey student-athletes who excel both on and off the ice were selected as candidates today for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate hockey.



To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

MORE: Men's ice hockey national championship history | USCHO rankings | Scores



An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School , the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.



The 15 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.



The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Frozen Final Four in April.

Chase Berger Penn State Mason Bergh Colorado College Erik Brown RIT Ian Edmondson Canisius College Kyle Haak Air Force Tanner Jago Bentley Nick Jones North Dakota Ryker Killins Ferris State Michael Kim Boston College Sasha Larocque Ohio State Chase Priskie Quinnipiac Sean Romeo Ohio State Jimmy Schuldt St. Cloud State Josh Teves Princeton Max Veronneau Princeton

MORE: 35 common hockey slang words, defined