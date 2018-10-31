Here's the only undefeated men's college hockey team in the 2018-19 season

Thanks to the nature of the sport it’s pretty darn hard — but not unheard of — to make it a full hockey season with an undefeated record. No team was able to pull it off last season, although Cornell was the closest at 25-6-2. According to the NCAA record book, there are three undefeated teams in DI history: Cornell (29-0-0) in 1970, Iona (16-0-0) in 1967 and Clarkson (23-0-0) in 1956.

As NCAA ice hockey enters the month of November, we're down to just one remaining undefeated team in the 2018-19 season:

Teams with ties but no losses are considered undefeated.

DENVER (5-0-1)

Denver had a 3-3 overtime tie against Alaska on Oct. 20 and then went on to win 5-2 against Western Michigan. This past weekend the Pioneers had a series against Western Michigan, just barely coming away with the sweep as Denver defeated the Broncos, 4-3 in overtime.

Denver finished second in the NCHC last season, but has had huge turnover in the team makeup — as well as coaching. After losing head coach Jim Montgomery to an NHL gig with the Dallas Stars, Denver is now guided by David Carle, 28, the youngest coach in college hockey. The schedule only gets tougher for the Pioneers. They face a strong St. Cloud State team next weekend and Minnesota-Duluth the weekend after.

Next game: Nov. 9 at St. Cloud State

