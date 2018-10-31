It's time to get ready for college hockey

Thanks to the nature of the sport it’s pretty darn hard - but not unheard of - to make it a full hockey season with an undefeated record. No team was able to pull it off last season, although Cornell was the closest at 25-6-2. According to the NCAA record book, there are three undefeated teams in DI history: Cornell (29-0-0) in 1970, Iona (16-0-0) in 1967 and Clarkson (23-0-0) in 1956.

Here are the teams that remain undefeated in the 2018-19 season:

Teams with ties but no losses are considered undefeated.

No. 6 PENN STATE (5-0-0)

PSU hasn’t had any difficulty in its non-conference play to start the season and had a dominant series sweep over Niagara in the middle of October. They face a still-developing Arizona State this weekend and follow the weekend after at Robert Morris.

Penn State begins Big Ten conference play against Michigan on Nov. 16.

Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Arizona State

DARTMOUTH (1-0-0)

The Big Green started with a hard-won 7-6 overtime victory against Harvard. The team faces more in-conference action this weekend against Princeton and what will likely be a tough game against undefeated Quinnipiac.

Next game: Nov. 2 vs Princeton

YALE (1-0-0)

Joe Snively scored the fastest goal ever by an ECAC hockey team in its opener 14 seconds into the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over Brown on Oct. 26.

Yale continues ECAC conference play this weekend against Cornell and Colgate.

Next game: Nov. 2 at Cornell

QUINNIPIAC (5-0-0)

Despite losing records last season — overall and in the ECAC — and returning a similar team, Quinnipiac is undefeated through its first month of non-conference play. That includes a 1-0 win against Boston College.

Next game: Nov. 2 at Harvard

DENVER (3-0-1)

Denver had a 3-3 overtime tie against Alaska in its last game. The schedule only gets tougher for the Pioneers. They face Western Michigan this weekend and then a strong St. Cloud State team the next.

Denver finished second in the NCHC last season, but has had huge turnover in the team makeup — as well as coaching. After losing head coach Jim Montgomery to an NHL gig with the Dallas Stars, Denver is now guided by David Carle, 28, the youngest coach in college hockey.

Next game: Nov. 2 vs. Western Michigan

LAKE SUPERIOR (4-0-0)

Lake Superior started its season with two well-earned wins against Merrimack and then rode through the rest of October with two exhibitions games and a sweep of Alabama-Huntsville. The Lakers return all three goalies from last season — including Nick Kossoff, who had a .911 save percentage.

Next game: Nov. 2 vs Michigan

