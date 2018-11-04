College hockey: No. 4 Minnesota State completes sweep over No. 10 Minnesota for the first time since 2010

Mankato, Minn. --- Fourth-rated Minnesota State finished off a two-game conference sweep over the University of Minnesota by edging the visiting Gophers, 2-1, in Mankato Saturday.

The sweep for Minnesota State is the first Mavericks sweep over Minnesota since the 2010-11 season and marked the sixth time the Mavericks have beaten the Gophers in the last eight meetings between the two schools.

The sweep for Minnesota State is the first Mavericks sweep over Minnesota since the 2010-11 season and marked the sixth time the Mavericks have beaten the Gophers in the last eight meetings between the two schools.

Two goals in the second period proved to be the difference in tonight's game as the Maverick after the Gophers had jumped out to a 1-0 first-period lead.

Minnesota started the scoring at the 14:50 mark in the first period when Rem Pitlick fired a one-timer past Mathias Israelsson for a power-play goal from the near face-off circle.

The Mavericks scored twice within the first six minutes of play in the second period to gain the lead. The first was a power-play goal scored by junior Parker Toumie for his fifth goal of the season. Freshman Julian Napravnikwas sitting on the goal line and passed through the crease to Toumie diving towards the opposite side of the net at the 3:46 mark. Less than two minutes later, sophomore Jake Jaremko scored his first goal of the season and his first short-handed goal of his career when, on a partial breakaway, his initial shot was saved and then ricocheted off a Minnesota player's skate past Kevin Schierhorn.

Jaremko's goal proved to be the game-winning goal as the third period went scoreless between both teams.

Minnesota State senior netminder Mathias Israelsson stopped 14 of 15 shots and moves to 4-0-0 on the year in four straight starts.

Minnesota State now moves to 7-1-0 on the season with the win, while Minnesota drops to 1-3-1.