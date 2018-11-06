College hockey: Denver's Lukosevicius nets hat trick, named top star of the week

These are the top three stars in men's hockey for the week of Oct. 29 — Nov. 4.

1 - Jarid Lukosevicius, Denver

The senior forward from Squamish, British Columbia led the Pioneers to a weekend sweep of Western Michigan. On Friday, he had a hat trick, which included the game-winner, in a 5-2 victory over the Broncos. On Saturday he added two more goals, including the overtime game-winner in a 4-3 win. For the weekend, Lukosevicius totaled five goals on nine shots on goal. He improved his season totals to 10 points on seven goals and three assists.

2 – Ryan Kuffner, Princeton

The Ottawa, Ontario native had a big offensive weekend as the Tigers swept ECAC Hockey and Ivy League foes. The senior forward had two goals and an assist in Friday’s 7-1 victory over Dartmouth. He tallied three more points on two goals and an assist in Saturday’s four-all tie against Harvard. In total for the weekend he had six points on four goals and two assists, in addition to 10 shots on goal and a +3 rating.

3 – Charlie Gerard, Minnesota State

The junior forward led the Mavericks to an in-state sweep of Minnesota. The Rocky River, Ohio native scored the game-winning goal in addition to two assists in a 5-1 victory over the Golden Gophers on Friday. He followed that up with an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Minnesota. He finished the weekend with four points on a goal and three assists. He improved his season totals to nine points on three goals and six assists.

RELATED: Lastest USCHO rankings | 47 candidates for college hockey's all-name team