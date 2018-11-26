College hockey: Omaha's Mason Morelli tallies seven points to lead men's three stars of the week

Here are the three men's hockey stars of the week for Nov. 19-25.

1 – Mason Morelli, Omaha

The sophomore forward lit up the scoreboard all weekend as the Mavericks swept Arizona State. In Friday’s series opener, the Minot, North Dakota native had four points on a goal and three assists as Omaha won 6-4. In the series finale on Saturday, he added two more goals and an assist as the Mavs shut out the Sun Devils 4-0. For the weekend, he totaled seven points on three goals and four assists to go along with four shots on goal and a +4 rating. He now has a team-leading 15 points on the season on seven goals and eight assists.

2 - Darion Hanson, Union

The East Bethel, Minnesota native claimed Most Outstanding Player honors of the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland by leading the Dutchmen to the tournament title. In the semifinals against Yale, he allowed just one goal in a 2-1 shootout victory. In the championship game, the sophomore netminder made 39 saves to lead Union to another 2-1 win over Boston University. He improved his overall season stats to a .943 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average.

3 – Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac

The sophomore forward from Chaska, Minnesota had a huge game Friday night against Maine, posting five points and his first career hat trick in a 7-2 victory. He added an assist on the Bobcats’ second goal Saturday in a 2-0 win. Tufto totaled six points on three goals and three assists, eight shots on goal and a +4 rating on the weekend. For the season, he now has a team-high 18 points on nine goals and nine assists.

