College hockey scores: Three top-10 upsets; Dartmouth coach earns milestone

No. 15 North Dakota earns win over No. 2 UMD

Despite being blanked by second-ranked Minnesota Duluth on Friday, and without the help of forwards Nick Jones, Joel Janatuinen and Collin Adams, No. 15 North Dakota dug in on Saturday and managed to come away with the 2-1 upset.

Jordan Kawaguchi jump-started North Dakota’s offense early, skating the puck through the neutral zone and dangling 1-on-1 around a UMD defender to slide the puck past Bulldog netminder Hunter Shepard. Less than two minutes later Kawaguchi centered a pass to Grant Mismash in the offensive zone for a score.

UMD’s Tanner Laderoute cut the score in half mid-way through the first frame, but Hawks goaltender Adam Scheel made 22 stops in the remaining frames to keep North Dakota ahead.

North Dakota rolls ahead with NCHC action next week against Denver and Minnesota Duluth looks towards Western Michigan.

Wisconsin splits with No. 6 Penn State, rally for 8-5 win

Wisconsin battled to a shootout loss on Friday, then rallied in a scoring show on Saturday to overcome the No. 6 ranked Nittany Lions. The Badgers saw scores from 7 different players, including five from upperclassmen — who had previously combined for only nine goals in 15 games.

Great team win last night for the #Badgers at Kohl Center, but also UW's first four-point game since Oct. 2016 by @kandre_miller pic.twitter.com/iLQIk5sraO — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 2, 2018

Both teams took dramatic lead changes in game that boasted 61 combined shots on goal. Wisconsin gained a 3-1 lead just one minute into the second frame on shot from Wyatt Kalynuk that banked off PSU netminder Peyton Jones’ back. Then, in what could have been a game-ending run, the Nittany Lions ran up a four-goal scoring streak and saw Wisconsin’s freshman goalie Daniel Lebedeff replaced by junior Jack Berry.

The Badgers saw inspiration in Will Johnson’s second goal of the game, a power play score to end the second frame. Wisconsin battled out the final period, finally earning offensive control after the halfway mark and sparking a four-goal streak of its own, finding the net four times in less than eight minutes.

Wisconsin hosts Michigan St. next, and Penn State meets up with Notre Dame.

Miami goes unbeaten against No. 1 St. Cloud State

Miami skated toe-to-toe with the top-ranked team in the nation this past weekend, holding the Huskies to ties in regulation in both of the series’ games. Friday’s contest saw the teams bounce back and forth in scoring throughout the night, each team scoring three goals in just the first period. St. Cloud State took a 4-3 lead to end the second period, but the RedHawks weren’t done yet, and added a goal midway through the third to keep the tie. The Huskies won the sudden victory shootout to nab the extra conference point.

Saturday’s contest saw the same ping-pong scoring, as the Huskies and RedHawks traded power play goals in the first two periods. St. Cloud State again took the lead to start the third and Miami rallied to tie the game as Scott Corbett crashed the net for a rebound goal, his second score of the weekend. This time Miami earned the extra point on the night when Josh Melnick scored in 3-on-3 overtime play.

After rallying for a tie against No. 1 St. Cloud State, Josh Melnick and Scott Corbett speak with the media about the momentum going into the break.#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/CwTsian7lj — The Brotherhood® (@MiamiOH_Hockey) December 2, 2018

Miami is back in action on Jan. 4 at Providence and St. Cloud State hosts the University of Nebraska at Omaha this weekend.

Dartmouth takes down No. 16 Cornell, coach earns winningest honors

Cam Strong’s game-winner earned more than a win over a ranked team for Dartmouth. With his back-handed shot through the five-hole of Cornell netminder Austin McGrath, Strong secured for head coach Bob Gaudet the title of all-time winningest coach in program history with his 309th victory.

Gaudet, in his 22nd season at his alma mater, passed former coach Eddie Jeremiah for the wins record in the 112-year history of the program.

Congrats to Bob Gaudet who became the winningest coach in Dartmouth history with his 309th victory tonight.#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/dVW5XU81nj — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) December 1, 2018

Junior Dartmouth goalie made 38 saves on the night — including 20 in the third period — to help secure the win for Gaudet and the Big Green.

Dartmouth has a home-and-home series against New Hampshire next weekend, and Cornell competes at Princeton on Dec. 4 then at Quinnipiac on Dec. 5.

Yale extends streak with win over No. 17 Clarkson

The Bulldogs extended to a four-game unbeaten streak after a winning weekend, including a 2-1 upset of ranked Clarkson. Senior goalie Sam Tucker was solid for Yale, stopping 18 shots on net to improve to a .938 save percentage for the season.

Palecco's PPG is the game-winner at Cheel Arena tonight. Bulldogs home next weekend with RPI and Union pic.twitter.com/Quu0DRgiSV — Yale Hockey (@Yale_Hockey) December 2, 2018

Luke Stevens got his team on the board just over a minute into the contest with a redirected shot from teammate Jack St. Ivany. Clarkson countered to end the period with a power play goal, but Yale’s Dante Palecco capitalized on a Bulldog advantage in the third period to secure the win.

Yale hosts Rensselaer and Union next weekend, and Clarkson has a home-and-home against St. Lawrence.

