Mercyhurst's Derek Barach earns NCAA men's hockey top star of the week

Here are the NCAA Division I men's hockey three stars for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

1 – Derek Barach, Mercyhurst

The senior captain was unstoppable in leading the Lakers to a weekend sweep at Bentley in Atlantic Hockey action. The Glenmont, New York native had four points on three goals and an assist in Friday’s 5-3 victory. On Saturday, he scored two more goals in the Laker’s 3-2 win. For the weekend, he totaled six points on five goals and an assist to go along with 13 shots on goal and a +3 rating. On the season, he now has 16 points on eight goals and eight assists.

2 – Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Athletics

The Chaska, Minnesota native helped improve the Bobcats win streak to six games with a home-and-home sweep of Princeton in ECAC Hockey play. On Friday, he had a goal and an assist as Quinnipiac shut out the Tigers, 3-0. On Saturday in New Jersey, Tufto picked up where he left off with four assists in the 6-3 win. He tallied six points on the weekend on a goal and five assists. He also had six shots on goal and a +4 rating. He improved his season point total to 24, which is good for third-best in the nation.

3 – Joseph Woll, Boston College

Boston College Athletics

The junior netminder had a banner weekend in goal against Commonwealth Avenue rival Boston College. On Friday, the Dardenne Prairie, Missouri native allowed only one goal, while making 38 saves in the 4-1 victory. On Saturday, he posted his first shutout of the season in a scoreless tie against the Terriers. For the weekend, he put together a .985 save percentage and a 0.48 goals-against average. He improved his season totals to a .925 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average.