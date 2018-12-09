7 numbers from Penn State's eight-goal victory over No. 5 Notre Dame

After a 5-4 loss for Penn State in the first game of its weekend series against Notre Dame, Penn State was back with a vengeance on Saturday to overcome the fifth-ranked team in the nation. Nittany Nation was not disappointed. No. 9 Penn State outshot Notre Dame on its way to a 9-1 victory.

Let's break down some of the most impressive numbers we found from the win.

RELATED: Northern Michigan goalie makes history with goal

3 — Number of goals allowed by Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris. That marks the first time all season that the Irish have allowed three in a single frame. Morris was replaced by Dylan St. Cyr in the second period after allowing 5 goals on 15 shots. Three is also the number of power play goals scored by Penn State in the game, giving the Nittany Lions a 27% power play percentage.

4 — Number of times Penn State has beaten a top-5 ranked opponent in the history of the program.

6 — Number of games Penn State had gone without beating Notre Dame before Saturday’s contest. The Nittany Lions are now 3-6-2 against Notre Dame.

9 — Number of unanswered goals scored by Penn State. That tally marks the most in a single Big Ten Conference game in program history. Seven Nittany Lions found the net in the contest, including Alex Limoges and Alec Marsh, who each had two tallies. Altogether, Penn State skaters combined for 25 points on the night.

29 — The number of points Penn State sophomore Evan Barratt now has, leading the nation. He had three assists in the first period, tying the Penn State single-season record for most assists in a single period. The forward now has 11 multi-point games this season and 14 in his career. Barratt added a goal with under two minutes left in the third period for a career-high four points. That late tally pushed him to a nation-best 13 goals.

MORE: How life with 8 fingers shaped a Western Michigan player's career

86 — Number of sellouts Pegula Ice Arena has now seen, uninterrupted.

102 — Points Senior Chase Berger has in his career after Saturday’s win. He is just the third player in program history to eclipse 100 points. With a goal and three assists on the night, Berger marked his third mulit-point game of the season and the 19th of his career. Berger, who scored his 12th career power-play goal, is also now just one man-advantage tally shy of the Penn State all-time career record held by Casey Bailey