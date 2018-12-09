College hockey scores: Top-5 upsets; Quinnipiac stops No. 1 UMass

No. 8 Quinnipiac blanks No. 1 UMass, splits series

Not even a full minute had passed in Friday night’s game against Massachusetts before Quinnipiac found the back of the net. The Bobcats extended a 7-game winning streak as they scored three more times in the 4-0 win. The victory also marked head coach Rand Pecknold’s 499th career win, as he looks to become the third active Division I head coach with 500 career victories.

ICYMI: Andrew Shortridge was featured as the #2 play on ESPN’s #SCTop10 last night was his incredible toe save in the 3rd period! #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/GGUvtDVDoL — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) December 8, 2018

Junior goaltender Andrew Shortridge made 32 saves on the night in his third shutout of the season and second consecutive. Odeen Tufto got on the board just 42 seconds into the contest, followed in the second period by Zach Metsa. Craig Martin notched two goals in two minutes to cap off the third period while Shortridge made 15 saves that frame to secure the win. Friday’s win marked Quinnipiac’s first victory over a top-ranked team.

RELATED: 7 numbers from Penn State's eight-goal victory over No. 5 Notre Dame

Quinnipiac dropped Saturday’s contest to Massachusetts, falling to 14-3 on the season. The Bobcats hosts Colgate on Dec. 29th and UMass hosts Yale on Dec. 11.

Unranked Western Michigan goes unbeaten against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

Western Michigan nabbed a last-second victory over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth on Friday night. Senior Colt Conrad netted the game-winning goal with 9.9 seconds left in the final period to give the Broncos the advantage and win. UMD had the 2-1 advantage heading into the final frame, when Bronco’s Hugh Mcging batted in a rebound on a shot from the left circle to tie the game. Western Michigan battled it out for the remainder of the game, attempting 12 shots in the finals frame. Conrad punched in the winning goal from the left post, and the Broncos killed the remaining second to secure the victory.

RELATED: Northern Michigan goalie makes history with goal

Saturday’s contest was battled to a stalemate, tied 1-1 after two overtime frames. Broncos’ Hugh Mcging nabbed his second point of the weekend, jumping onto the scoreboard 46 seconds into the game. UMD responded with a power play goal midway through the second period to even the game. The Bulldogs put up a fight, racking up 39 shots for the night — plus 29 more blocked shots — and held Western Michigan 0-for-5 for the man advantage. Bronco’s goalie Trevor Gorsuch made a career-high 38 saves.

Broncos take 5 points from reigning national champions Minnesota Duluth!



Hugh McGing with the shootout goal!#WeWillReign pic.twitter.com/KYhqGROqZw — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) December 9, 2018

Western Michigan heads into its semester break, then returns to action on Jan. 4 against UConn. Minnesota Duluth faces Minnesota State-Mankato in the Desert Hockey Classic on Dec. 28th.

Yale has winning weekend, upsets No. 11 Union

The Bulldogs handled Rensselaer on Friday night, then advanced to upset No. 11 ranked Union in ECAC action to improve to 7-2-2 overall and extend to a five game winning streak. Senior forward Joe Snively had two goals and an assist in the game, leading all players with seven shots on goal. Snively’s second tally marked his 50th career goal, and he now has 119 career points, ranking 14th on Yale’s all-time list.

Snively SHG vs. Union pic.twitter.com/L00a3ADXbd — Yale Hockey (@Yale_Hockey) December 9, 2018

Yale goalie Sam Tucker stood on his head to stop all 26 shots faced, leading his team to earn the shutout and earning his second career shutout.

Yale competes at Massachusetts on Dec. 11 and Union takes on Canisius o Dec. 28.

No. 14 North Dakota splits series with No. 6 Denver

The No. 14 North Dakota Fighting Hawks split their series with No. 6 Denver this weekend, beating the Pioneers 4-1 on Friday and then dropping 2-1 in a tightly contested overtime battle the following day.

🚨 JBD...THE BD STANDS FOR BARDOWN. 🚨



Jacob Bernard-Docker ties it up for @UNDmhockey with just over 2 and a half minutes remaining the 3rd.!#UNDproud @TheNCHC pic.twitter.com/lhXRaLE3SC — UND Insider (@undinsider) December 9, 2018

Friday’s win marked the second consecutive top-10 victory for the Fighting Hawks and provided them the necessary momentum to take the Pioneers to overtime the following night. North Dakota freshman goalie Adam Scheel blocked 21 of 22 shots against Pioneers on Friday, including a penalty shot late in the third period from Denver’s Brett Stapley. He also earned an assist on a goal from junior defensemen Colton Poolman late in the third period. Gavin Hoff, Mark Senden and Matt Kiersted also recorded goals for the Fighting Hawks on Friday.

THANK YOU!

Jayson Hajdu, North Dakota’s media relations director, will be working his last game tonight for UND. He has done a tremendous job of publicity not only for UND, but for all of #NCAAHockey. After 23 years in Grand Forks, he is moving on Thanks for everything! #UNDproud pic.twitter.com/pErkns0DSq — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) December 8, 2018

In the second game of the weekend, Denver took the lead just over a minute into the game, but a third period goal from North Dakota’s Jacob-Bernard-Docker tied the matchup, forcing an overtime. Denver goalkeeper Mark Senden held firm in overtime, shutting out the Fighting Hawks for the 4 minutes and 37 seconds that it took before teammate Jared Lukosevicius to send the puck into the North Dakota net. (edited)

In other games…

Penn State had a major win over Big Ten foe Notre Dame. Check out the crazy numbers and stats. Minnesota had some fight over No. 15 Michigan, battling to a double OT tie on Friday and a 4-3 win on Saturday. Boston University finally found some relief, snapping a four game streak without a win by taking down rival and Hockey East opponent UMass-Lowell. Wisconsin continues its recent upswing with a weekend sweep and shutout of Michigan State. Oh, and this Northern Michigan goalie made history.

