College Hockey: Hat tricks earn Mattila, Gelsinger, Combs star of the week honors

Here are men's college hockey's top three stars for the week of Dec. 3 - Dec. 9.

1 - Julius Mattila, Boston College

The Tampere, Finland native led the Eagles to a home-and-home sweep of UConn in Hockey East action. On Friday on the road, the junior forward had a hat trick and an assist in the 4-0 shutout of the Huskies. On Saturday, he added an assist in a 3-2 victory. He is now second on the team in scoring on the season with 14 points on six goals and eight assists.

2 - Brayden Gelsinger, Lake Superior State

The junior forward had a big weekend for the Lakers as they swept Alaska in Fairbanks. On Friday, he had an assist in the 4-1 win. In the series finale on Saturday he totaled four points on three goals and an assist in the 5-2 victory. He finished the weekend with five points on three goals and two assists in addition to six shots on goal. The Regina, Saskatchewan native improved his season totals to 13 points on six goals and seven assists.

3 - Charlie Combs, Bemidji State

The St. Louis, Missouri native put together an impressive performance for the Beavers in WCHA action against Alabama Huntsville. In Friday’s 4-0 victory, the sophomore forward had a hat trick to lead Bemidji State to a 4-0 win. On Saturday, he added two points on a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss. For the weekend, he totaled five points on four goals and an assist to go along with 11 shots on goal. He now leads the team in scoring with 13 points on eight goals and five assists.

