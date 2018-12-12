The best power play teams in college hockey, right now

Nearing the halfway mark of the season, we ranked the best power play units in college hockey. See who topped the list below.

*Through games Dec. 11, 2018

1. Harvard (ECAC)

Harvard men’s hockey leads the nation with a 37 percent power-play percentage. The Crimson have made good on 17 of its 46 power play goal attempts throughout the season so far, scoring at least one power play goal in 9 of its first 11 games. Even better, Harvard has a 44.8 percent in-conference conversion rate, capitalizing on 13 of 29 opportunities. Sophomore defenseman Reilly Walsh leads the team in power play goals with 5 on the season so far, followed by Adam Fox and Jack Drury, both with 3.

2. Massachusetts (HEA)

Trailing Yale on the conversion rate is Hockey East’s early-season powerhouse, UMass. The Minutemen have also notched 19 of their 62 power play chances, garnering a .306 power-play percentage so far this season. Before an upset loss to Quinnipiac on Dec. 7, UMass had been enjoying a 9-game winning streak into the middle of the season. Thirty-one percent of UMass’s goals so far this season have come on the power play. Of those goals, forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Jacob Pritchard are responsible for nearly half.

3. Penn State (Big Ten)

Ranked third in the nation is Big Ten competitor Penn State. Penn State has made good on 17 of its 58 opportunities on the power play, giving the Nittany Lions a 29.3 percent conversion rate. Only 18.8 percent of Penn State’s goals this season have come on the power play, and three of those goals just came in Penn State’s 9-1 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 8. Those three goals marked the most Penn State has scored on the man advantage in a single game this season. Evan Barratt, Nikita Pavlychev and Sam Sternschein lead the team with 3 power play goals apiece in the season so far.

4. Army West Point (Atlantic Hockey)

Next in line is Army West Point. The Black Knights fall just shy of a tie with Penn State, converting 82 power play opportunities into 24 goals for a 29.26 power-play percentage. Army has had an up-and-down first half of the season, going 7-6-1 in conference play and 8-8-1 overall. Almost half of the Black Knights’ scores have come on the man advantage. Out of the top 30 ranked teams in power-play percentage, Army's 82 attempted shots is surpassed only by Michigan and Bowling Green. Forwards Zach Evancho and Dominic Franco have lead the team on the power play, each contributing five power play goals so far this season.

5. Yale (ECAC)

Rounding out the most effective power plays in the nation is Yale University. The Bulldogs follow behind Army, capitalizing on 27.9 percent of their opportunities. Yale has made good on 12 of its 43 attempted power play shots, scoring 34.3 percent of its total goals on the man advantage. The Bulldogs had enjoyed a five-game winning streak, capped on Dec. 8 by an upset win over then-No. 11 Union where Yale notched one of its three goals on a power play score from Jack St. Ivany. St. Ivany is one of five Bulldogs to have two power play goals in the season.

Here are the top five teams, in chart form:

Rank TEam PPG PPA PCT. 1 Harvard 17 46 .370 2 Massachusetts 19 62 .306 3 Penn St. 17 58 .293 4 Army West Point 24 82 .293 5 Yale 12 43 .279

And the next five…

rank team ppg ppa pct. 6 St. Cloud State 17 63 .270 7 Minnesota St. 21 81 .259 8 Quinnipiac 19 75 .253 9 Princeton 11 44 .250 10 Omaha 19 79 .241

*Teams are ranked based on power-play percentage which is calculated by dividing power play goals by power play opportunities or attempts.

