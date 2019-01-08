College hockey: Ohio State's Mason Jobst named top star of the week after dominant Big Ten weekend

Here are the top performers in men's college hockey for the week of Dec. 31 - Jan. 6.

1. Mason Jobst, Ohio State

Ohio State Athletics

The Speedway, Indiana native had a dominate offensive weekend for the Buckeyes in Big Ten action against Michigan State. In Friday night’s 7-7 tie, the senior forward had four points on a goal and three assists. On Saturday, he added three points on a goal and two assists in the 6-0 shutout of the Spartans. He finished the weekend with seven points on two goals and five assists to go along with nine shots on goal and a +5 rating. On the season, he leads the Buckeyes with 23 points on 13 goals and 10 assists.

2. Tommy Marchin, Brown

Brown Athletics

The senior forward led the Bears to the Three Rivers Classic Championship in Pittsburgh. In Friday’s 7-4 semifinal victory versus Robert Morris, the Algonac, Michigan native had three points on a goal and two assists. In the championship game, he added two more goals as Brown knocked off Union, 6-3. It was a true breakout weekend for Marchin, who had entered the weekend with only six points on a goal and five assists in the first 13 games of the season.

3. Diego Cuglietta, Lake Superior St.

Lake Superior St. Athletics

The senior forward from Kamloops, British Columbia led the Lakers to four straight wins, including being named the MVP of the Great Lakes Invitational. In the semifinals of the GLI, he scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, in a 4-3 victory over Michigan State. Against Michigan Tech in the championship game, he had two more goals in the 6-3 win. In WCHA action this past weekend in Alaska, he added two more goals as Lake Superior St. swept Alaska Anchorage 5-2 and 3-1. He increased his team-leading point total to 21 on 15 goals and six assists.

