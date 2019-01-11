See how the Michigan hockey sweater has evolved over 97 years

The night before every Michigan hockey game, the coaching staff tells equipment manager Ian Hume which sweaters the team will wear on the ice.
RELATED: Predicting the college hockey award winners through the first half of the season
On the road, the Wolverines are required to wear their navy jerseys, per Big Ten rules, but at home, they can either wear their white block M sweaters or their maize "script" uniforms, a redesign of their 1996 and 1998 championships jersey.
Whichever sweaters the players don on any given night, there is decades of history behind each one.
Norris, Hughes Nominated for Hobey Baker Award#GoBluehttps://t.co/FTIbcz6V8s— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2019
The Wolverines, who have an NCAA-best nine national titles, have some of the most iconic jerseys in college hockey.
"If you look at jerseys throughout college hockey, there are a lot of people who have kind of copied us," Hume said inside his office at Yost Ice Arena. "We are on TV so much, we have Canadian colleges whose jerseys are almost identical to ours."
So what is behind the designs of Michigan's hockey sweaters since its inaugural season in 1922-23? Hume, who is in his 29th year as the equipment manager, said the university used to have more input in designing the team's sweaters, but since the days of large sponsorship deals, those companies now have a large influence in what the Wolverines wear each season.
RELATED: 13 NHL first-round draft picks you can still watch playing college hockey
"When we signed with Nike originally, then Adidas, and now Nike again, those companies have a say in what we wear," Hume said. "They will do design boards and send them in and say this is what we are thinking about for next year. We can then tweak it a little bit. I will consult with the coaches and they will say, 'Yay or nay.' We will get a little bit of input from the players but not a ton because of too many cooks in the kitchen.
"Now for next year, there will be no change. Nike wants us to keep the same jersey for two years, which, we usually tweak them a little bit every year, whether it be change the block M on the front to script."
#10YearChallenge 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zoiJ58jSam— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 15, 2019
However, for any special events, like outdoor game the Wolverines played Jan. 5 at Notre Dame Stadium, Michigan can design the sweater itself.
"I will look at other outdoor game jerseys like in the NHL and see the stuff they have done for special games," Hume said. "I'll see if we can incorporate it and change it a little bit.
"This year, we kind of copied Toronto's jersey they wore against Washington (in the 2018 Stadium Series outdoor game), and we tweaked it so it will fit us."
RELATED: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 Beanpot
Overall, Michigan's jersey designs have evolved and changed over time, but Hume said the block M logo continues to be the most iconic. However, he has a different favorite.
"Everybody really likes the block M," he said. "Personally, I like the ones that have 'Michigan' and the vertical arch and the number on the front."
With that said, below are the many different sweaters the Wolverines have worn throughout their history, beginning with their current jerseys and dating back to 1922.
Photos credited to U-M photography.
Present
The Wolverines have kept the same block M design on their white and navy sweaters since the 2014-15 season, but this year, they brought back the script Michigan jersey that was popular during their national championship runs in 1996 and 1998.
2015 "Hockey City Classic" jersey
2012-14
The team's home white jerseys remained the same but the blue sweaters were redesigned with "Michigan" text across the chest. For the Wolverines' maize alternate, they wore the same sweater from the 2010 outdoor game at Michigan stadium.
They also designed special jerseys for the Great Lakes Invitational outdoor games at Comerica Park.
2011-12
The Wolverines introduced new home whites with "Michigan" text across the chest but with a block 'M'. The team's blue and maize sweaters featured the large block M on the crest
2010-11
The white sweaters still had "Michigan" across the chest, but there was no special lettering. The team's maize jersey had outlined Michigan lettering starting from the top right of the jersey down to the bottom left.
2007-10
1994-99
The Wolverines' maize script sweaters were the most popular during this era but they also had white block M jerseys and a few couple different versions of their navy uniform.
1985-93
Michigan's block M jersey had a slightly different look during this time period.
1976-80
Michigan had script maize sweaters and block M white jerseys.
1972-76
The Wolverines' navy sweaters during this time featured "Michigan" text with an enlarged M.
1967-71
Michigan wore a sweater featuring a skinnier block M during this period.
1960-66
These sweaters featured "Michigan" text across the chest with stripes along the sleeves, similar to the Wolverines' navy and white jerseys from 2012-14
1949-59
The Wolverines wore a different version of the Michigan text sweater over this decade.
1946-48
*Photos were not provided from before 1946.
This article is written by Ryan Zuke from MLive.com, Walker, Mich. and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.