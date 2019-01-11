See how the Michigan hockey sweater has evolved over 97 years

The night before every Michigan hockey game, the coaching staff tells equipment manager Ian Hume which sweaters the team will wear on the ice.

On the road, the Wolverines are required to wear their navy jerseys, per Big Ten rules, but at home, they can either wear their white block M sweaters or their maize "script" uniforms, a redesign of their 1996 and 1998 championships jersey.

Whichever sweaters the players don on any given night, there is decades of history behind each one.

The Wolverines, who have an NCAA-best nine national titles, have some of the most iconic jerseys in college hockey.

"If you look at jerseys throughout college hockey, there are a lot of people who have kind of copied us," Hume said inside his office at Yost Ice Arena. "We are on TV so much, we have Canadian colleges whose jerseys are almost identical to ours."

So what is behind the designs of Michigan's hockey sweaters since its inaugural season in 1922-23? Hume, who is in his 29th year as the equipment manager, said the university used to have more input in designing the team's sweaters, but since the days of large sponsorship deals, those companies now have a large influence in what the Wolverines wear each season.

"When we signed with Nike originally, then Adidas, and now Nike again, those companies have a say in what we wear," Hume said. "They will do design boards and send them in and say this is what we are thinking about for next year. We can then tweak it a little bit. I will consult with the coaches and they will say, 'Yay or nay.' We will get a little bit of input from the players but not a ton because of too many cooks in the kitchen.

"Now for next year, there will be no change. Nike wants us to keep the same jersey for two years, which, we usually tweak them a little bit every year, whether it be change the block M on the front to script."

However, for any special events, like outdoor game the Wolverines played Jan. 5 at Notre Dame Stadium, Michigan can design the sweater itself.

"I will look at other outdoor game jerseys like in the NHL and see the stuff they have done for special games," Hume said. "I'll see if we can incorporate it and change it a little bit.

"This year, we kind of copied Toronto's jersey they wore against Washington (in the 2018 Stadium Series outdoor game), and we tweaked it so it will fit us."

Overall, Michigan's jersey designs have evolved and changed over time, but Hume said the block M logo continues to be the most iconic. However, he has a different favorite.

"Everybody really likes the block M," he said. "Personally, I like the ones that have 'Michigan' and the vertical arch and the number on the front."

With that said, below are the many different sweaters the Wolverines have worn throughout their history, beginning with their current jerseys and dating back to 1922.

Photos credited to U-M photography.

Present

The Wolverines have kept the same block M design on their white and navy sweaters since the 2014-15 season, but this year, they brought back the script Michigan jersey that was popular during their national championship runs in 1996 and 1998.

Michigan's 2018 navy jersey.

Michigan's maize sweater that is new in 2018.

Michigan wore these sweaters in its 4-2 victory at Notre Dame Stadium in an outdoor contest against Notre Dame.

2015 "Hockey City Classic" jersey

The Wolverines wore this sweater for the "Hockey City Classic" on Jan. 6, 2015 against Michigan State at Soldier Field.

2012-14

The team's home white jerseys remained the same but the blue sweaters were redesigned with "Michigan" text across the chest. For the Wolverines' maize alternate, they wore the same sweater from the 2010 outdoor game at Michigan stadium.

They also designed special jerseys for the Great Lakes Invitational outdoor games at Comerica Park.

Michigan's sweater worn in the 2013 Great Lakes Invitational at Comerica Park.

Michigan wore this sweater during the 2010 outdoor game at Michigan stadium and used it as the team's maize alternate during the 2012-14 seasons

2011-12

The Wolverines introduced new home whites with "Michigan" text across the chest but with a block 'M'. The team's blue and maize sweaters featured the large block M on the crest

Michigan's home jersey in 2011-12.

2010-11

The white sweaters still had "Michigan" across the chest, but there was no special lettering. The team's maize jersey had outlined Michigan lettering starting from the top right of the jersey down to the bottom left.

Michigan's maize jersey in 2010.

2007-10

One of Michigan's white sweaters from 2009.

1994-99

The Wolverines' maize script sweaters were the most popular during this era but they also had white block M jerseys and a few couple different versions of their navy uniform.

Former Michigan captain and current assistant coach Brian Wiseman.

A Wolverines' maize script sweater in 1996.

1985-93

Michigan's block M jersey had a slightly different look during this time period.

Brad Jones skated for the Wolverines from 1983-1987.

1976-80

Michigan had script maize sweaters and block M white jerseys.

Dave Debol played for Michigan from 1974-1978.

1972-76

The Wolverines' navy sweaters during this time featured "Michigan" text with an enlarged M.

Robbie Moore wore Michigan's enlarged "M" jersey during his playing career from 1972-1976.

1967-71

Michigan wore a sweater featuring a skinnier block M during this period.

Michigan goaltender Jim Keough skated for the Wolverines from 1967-1969.

1960-66

These sweaters featured "Michigan" text across the chest with stripes along the sleeves, similar to the Wolverines' navy and white jerseys from 2012-14

Michigan captain Red Berenson.

1949-59

The Wolverines wore a different version of the Michigan text sweater over this decade.

Tom Rendall played center from 1955-1957.

Alex MacLellan played defense from 1950-1953.

1946-48

Connie Hill played defense for Michigan between 1946-1949.

*Photos were not provided from before 1946.

This article is written by Ryan Zuke from MLive.com, Walker, Mich. and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.