College hockey: Clarkson enjoying itself after winning sixth straight game

POTSDAM — After asking to be interviewed together, Clarkson University men's hockey captain Devin Brosseau jokingly held his Gatorade bottle up as a microphone to Jack Jacome, who was answering a question following the Golden Knights' 5-2 victory over the Rensselaer Engineers before 3,000 fans in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Cheel Arena.

The team is having fun after winning its sixth straight game and moving into a tie with Quinnipiac for fourth place by win percentage. Clarkson (14-6 overall, 5-3 conference), is tied for fifth in points, but has played fewer games than most other teams in the conference.

.@ClarksonHockey1 returns to @ecachockey action with weekend sweep @ClarksonUniv Cheel Arena, beating RPI 5-2 on Saturday after 5-1 win over Union on Friday.#LetsGoTech!https://t.co/WAjZ1PXYgE — ClarksonAthletics (@ClarksonUSports) January 13, 2019

Jacome, a sophomore, started the scoring for Clarkson at 10 minutes, 10 seconds of the first period when he connected on a pass from Brosseau, who was behind the net, picking up his fourth goal of the season. It also led to a short delay on Clarkson's teddy bear toss night as fans showered the ice with the stuffed animals.

"It's been a while," Jacome said about picking up a goal. "You can't always say that you scored the teddy bear toss goal. I'll hold onto that for another year. We'll see what happens next year. It was a lot of fun."

RPI (6-15, 4-7) tied the game at 19:01 of the first period on a goal from Todd Burgess. It was the first goal for the Engineers against Clarkson in over four games, ending a scoreless streak of 279 minutes, 8 seconds against the Golden Knights.

The Engineers, who were looking for a north country sweep after beating St. Lawrence University 6-5 on Friday, took a 2-1 lead at 4:57 of the second period when Jacob Hayhurst took advantage of good position beside the net to put in a goal.

We're tied at 2-2 after two, thanks to Jacob Hayhurst's third goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/3y7dQO6Ha5 — RPI Men's Hockey (@RPI_Hockey) January 13, 2019

"They got two on the power play and we didn't," RPI coach Dave Smith said. "That was the margin of victory, special teams. We didn't talk about the (scoreless streak). What's gone is gone. I liked a lot about our game."

Penalties hurt RPI's shot at a four-point weekend, starting with an interference call on Kyle Hallbauer at 14:56 of the second period.

Clarkson defenseman Greg Moro tied the game 2-2 with a shot from deep in the faceoff circle at 15:27 of the second period, with Aaron Thow and Nico Sturm assisting.

RPI's T.J. Samec was called for tripping at 4:45 of the third period and Moro, who entered the game with only five career goals in 95 games, struck again with a power-play goal at 6:08 on an identical shot to his first goal.

"It was kind of exciting, especially last year not scoring at all," said Moro, who added he had not produced a two-goal game since his junior hockey days. "It's nice to start putting some goals up. The biggest part about both of them was it helped us tie the game and then go ahead and pick up a little momentum for our team. We were kind of stuck in a little rut there. It gave us a big boost and the guys really turned it on in the third period."

Clarkson debuted a new defenseman as freshman Cam Ginnetti was cleared by the NCAA before this weekend's games and skated in his first game.

"It gave us a little bit of a test," Moro said of Saturday's game. "But come the third period we turned on the guns, we played like we can and we just took over the game completely. All year we've been solid (on defense). Ginnetti coming in today, he's already playing a big role, I think he'll be good for our program in the future."

Brosseau extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal at 7:11. Freshman Jamie Collins picked up his first career point with an assist on the play. Freshman Josh Dunne ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:50.

"We've had a strong start of the second half here," Brosseau said. "It's nice to finish it off on a weekend like this. We're heading on the road for four games and that's going to be big as well. We have to take care of business at home."

