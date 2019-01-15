College hockey: RIT's Erik Brown named top star of the week after 5 points in American International sweep

Here are the top performers in men's college hockey for the week of Jan. 7 -13.

1. Erik Brown, RIT

The Keene, Ontario native led the Tigers to a sweep of American International in Atlantic Hockey action. In Friday night’s 6-3 victory, the senior forward totaled four points on two goals and two assists. On Saturday, he added the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win. For the weekend, he finished with five points on three goals and two assists to go along with seven shots on goal. For the season he has 17 points on 10 goals and seven assists.

2. Cam Donaldson, Cornell

The sophomore forward had a big weekend in leading the Big Red to a sweep of nationally-ranked Arizona State. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native scored the game-winner and had an assist in Friday’s 6-1 victory over the Sun Devils. On Saturday, he scored two goals in the 3-2 win. He finished the weekend with four points on three goals and an assist in addition to seven shots on goal and a +3 rating. He improved his season totals to 13 points on nine goals and four assists.

3. Mat Robson, Minnesota

The Mississauga, Ontario native backstopped the Golden Gophers to a sweep of Notre Dame in Big Ten action. The junior netminder made 42 saves in Friday’s 6-1 win, and then followed that up with 34 more saves in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. On the weekend, he totaled 76 saves and compiled a .974 save percentage. He now holds a 2.39 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage this season.

