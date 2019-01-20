College hockey: Clarkson extends win streak to 8 games with 4-0 shutout against Brown

Junior Jake Kielly turned aside all 20 Brown shots and Clarkson used another balanced offensive effort to skate to its eighth straight win and fourth shutout of the season in 4-0 road victory in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Golden Knights, who have outscored their opponents 30-8 during their current win streak, improved to 16-6 overall and 7-3 in ECAC Hockey. Ranked 14th/15th in the national polls entering the weekend, Clarkson takes the show back on the road next weekend as the Green and Gold clash with the Crimson of Harvard on Friday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the Big Green of Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire on Saturday.

After four different Golden Knights scored in Friday's 4-2 win at Yale, the Green and Gold spread the scoring around again on Saturday at Meehan Auditorium. Junior co-captain Nico Sturm, senior Juho Jokiharju, sophomore Connor McCarthy and freshman Anthony Callin found the back of the net at Brown (6-9-3, 3-5-3).

The Bears came out with a hard forecheck and kept the puck inside the Clarkson zone at times during the opening period. However, Kielly stood tall with 10 stops.

Late in the period, Sturm came out of the penalty box and took a Jack Jacome pass off the stick of a Brown defender, skated in alone and beat Brown goaltender Gavin Nieto low at 17:37 for the only goal of the first period.

Sturm has now tallied a point in nine straight games, including five goals. He has 11 goals for the season. Jacome's assist gave the sophomore wing a three-game point streak.

There was only one goal scored in the second period — again by the Golden Knights. McCarthy took a puck deep in his own zone and sent a pass all the way to Brown's blue line for Callin, who worked the puck into the corner. Senior Marly Quince joined Callin in the corner to keep possession of the puck. Eventually Callin worked the puck out of a pile and spotted Jokiharju open between the faceoff circles. Jokiharju one-timed the Callin pass past Nieto at 14:57 for his first goal of the season, giving Clarkson a 2-0 advantage after two periods.

Clarkson could not convert on a power play carried over from the second period to the third, but the Golden Knights went right to work when Darion Dawson for Brown was whistled for interference at 8:31 of the final frame. Freshman center Josh Dunne won a faceoff back to junior defenseman Shane Kuzmeski, who found senior Devin Brosseau open in the right corner. Brosseau immediately got the puck to McCarthy at the back post for the one timer past Nieto at 8:37 for his third goal of the season. Clarkson has now scored power-play goals in three straight games.

The Golden Knights salted the contest just 2:10 later. Quince won an offensive zone draw in the left circle back to Callin who ripped a wrist shot over the blocker of Nieto for his second goal of the season to close out the scoring.

The goal and assist for Callin are the first multi-point effort in his rookie campaign career. Brosseau's helper on McCarthy's score gives him five goals and two assists in his last eight games.

Jake Kielly made five first-period stops, eight in the middle frame and seven more over the final 20 minutes for this fourth shutout of the season and 15th of his career to lead all active NCAA goaltenders. It's also the 14th straight game in which Kielly surrendered two or fewer goals.

