College hockey stars of the week: Alabama Huntsville's Kurt Gosselin tallies six points in weekend sweep

Here were the top three performers in men's college hockey for the week of Jan. 14 -20.

1. Kurt Gosselin, Alabama Huntsville

The senior defenseman led the Chargers to a sweep of Alaska Anchorage in WCHA action over the weekend. On Friday, he posted three points on a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory. On Saturday, he added three more points on two goals and an assist as UAH defeated the Seawolves 6-3.

For the weekend, the Brighton, Michigan native totaled six points on three goals and three assists on 11 shots on goal. He had a combined +5 rating. Gosselin now has 11 points this season on three goals and eight assists.

Alabama Huntsville Athletics

2. Michael Graham, Notre Dame

Graham had a big weekend for the Fighting Irish in Big Ten action against Wisconsin. In Friday's 6-4 victory in Madison, he had two goals and an assist on the game-winner. In Sunday's 2-2 tie at the United Center in Chicago, the freshman forward scored both of Notre Dame's goals.

He finished the weekend with five points on four goals and an assist while taking nine shots on goal. He improved his season totals to 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Notre Dame Athletics

3. Hunter Shepard, Minnesota Duluth

The junior goalie from Cohasset, Minnesota shut out Miami (Ohio) in both contests this past weekend in NCHC action.

Shepard stopped all 23 shots in Friday's 4-0 win and then made 17 more saves in Saturday's 3-0 victory to complete the sweep of the Redhawks. With the flawless weekend, Shepard lowered his season's goals-against average to 1.74 while increasing his save percentage to .923.

Minnesota Duluth Athletics

