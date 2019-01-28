2019 Beanpot tournament: Preview, how to watch

The absolute best college hockey plays of the week

The absolute best college hockey plays of the week

We’re less than a week away from the opening round of the 2019 Beanpot tournament, the college hockey tradition that brings together Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern.

If you’re new to Beanpot hockey, check out this article explaining everything you need to know about the Beanpot.

Here is where these four teams stand a week out from Boston’s event of the season and how you can watch or listen to all the action.

Here's the schedule for the 2019 Beanpot:

Monday, Feb. 4 2019 @ 5 p.m. ET — Boston College vs. Harvard

Monday, Feb. 4 2019 @ 8 p.m. ET — Boston University vs. Northeastern



Monday, Feb. 11 2019 @ 4:30 p.m. — Consolation game

Monday, Feb. 11 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. — Championship game

How to Watch

All Beanpot games will be streamed on NESN. Beyond that, here’s how you can tune in to all the Beanpot action:

Northeastern: Listen to Huskies Radio

Harvard: Stream on NESN

Boston College: Tune in to WEEI 850 AM or listen at BCEagles.TV

Boston University: Listen on BU's streaming portal or check out the live stats.

Now, let's check in on the competitors.

Northeastern

Overall Record: 15-7-1

Conference Record: 9-5-1

Record against Beanpot teams: 0-1-1

No. 12 Northeastern is the highest ranked of all Beanpot teams and the defending champions. The Huskies enjoyed an eight game unbeaten streak from Nov. 9 through Dec. 29. Two Hockey East wins against Maine and a weekend split against then-No. 1 UMass bumped Northeastern to the No. 8 spot, but after dropping two games to lower-ranked Providence last weekend the Huskies are back at No. 12.

We had to give this back today.



Good news: we’ve got a chance to win it again #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/U9EPuEELTS — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) January 28, 2019

The only Beanpot team Northeastern has faced so far this season was Boston University back in November. The Huskies battled the Terriers to a 5-5 OT tie and dropped the following day’s game, 4-1.

Harvard

Overall Record: 10-6-3

Conference Record: 7-5-2

Record against Beanpot teams: 0-0-1

The 2017 Beanpot champs have started to flex since mid-January. Wins over No. 6 Quinnipiac and No. 9 Clarkson have pushed the Crimson to No. 19 in USCHO rankings. If Harvard beats Dartmouth this Friday, they’ll enter Beanpot action on a 4-0 win streak.

RELEASE: Former Harvard Standout Scott Fusco Inducted Into Beanpot Hockey Hall of Fame https://t.co/8V695CH1wG #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/tqTaa8k5zX — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) January 28, 2019

Harvard battled Boston University to a 2-2 OT tie in the beginning of January with the help of senior goaltender Michael Lackey, who made 29 saves on the night.

Boston College

Overall Record: 8-12-3

Conference Record: 8-4-3

Record against Beanpot teams: 1-0-1

Boston College is having a rough year compared to seasons past. Their 8-4-3 conference record shows promise, but the Eagles have lost non-conference games to St. Cloud State, Notre Dame and Arizona State. BC came back after the winter break to three straight losses. Since then, Boston has earned wins and a tie against Providence and UMass-Lowell, but lost to conference opponents New Hampshire and Maine.

The first Monday in February at @tdgarden is one week away! We'll be wearing white as the home team against Harvard at 5 p.m. on @NESN. #Beanpot | #WeAreBC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/cNP78A82oq — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) January 28, 2019

Boston College has faced Boston University twice so far this season and is 1-0-1. BC will have to get past Harvard for a third chance at the Terriers.

With the 2019 Beanpot tournament just over a week away. Watch parties are beginning to pop-up at a bar near you. Is your city on the list?



Let's go @TerrierHockey! 🏒🐾⬇️https://t.co/zGJS6eSFHV — BU Alumni (@bualumni) January 25, 2019

Boston University

Overall Record: 10-10-3

Conference Record: 8-5-2

Record against Beanpot teams: 1-1-3

BU has struggled to hit its stride and has had trouble taking down ranked teams. The Terriers had a solid win over Providence in October and January, a win and a tie against Northeastern and then have split series with Maine, UMass and Arizona State.

.@BUCoachAlbie talks about what Coach Parker instilled in his players about the Beanpot and how important it is here at BU. #BUBeanpot pic.twitter.com/FUXSZ4f3EO — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 29, 2019

BU has the most experience against its competition in the Beanpot. The Terriers battled to ties with each of the other schools, dropped a 4-1 contest against Boston College and defeated Northeastern back in November.

Callan Sheridan is a graduate of Saint Peter's University and has produced content for The Press Enterprise, the American Junior Golf Association and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Follow her on twitter at @calsh_13.