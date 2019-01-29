College hockey: Back-to-back shutouts earns Michigan Tech's Jurusik top star of the week

Let's take a look at this men's college hockey three stars for the week of Jan. 21-27.

1 - Matt Jurusik, Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech Athletics

The LaGrange, Illinois native registered his first two shutouts of the season as he kept Alaska Anchorage of the scoreboard the entire weekend. The junior goaltender made 18 saves in Friday’s 3-0 blanking of the Seawolves. On Saturday, he stopped all 21 Alaska Anchorage shots in a scoreless tie. He lowered his season’s goals-against average to 2.40, while increasing his save percentage to .908.

2 – Tyler Sheehy, Minnesota

Minnesota Athletics

The Golden Gophers senior forward led the nation in scoring as Minnesota split a weekend series with Wisconsin in Big Ten action. The Burnsville, Minnesota native had four points on a goal and three assists in Friday’s 9-4 victory. On Saturday, he assisted on all three goals in a 4-3 loss to the Badgers. He improved his season total to 27 points on seven goals and a team-leading 20 assists.

3 – Hayden Hawkey, Providence

Providence Athletics

The Parker, Colorado native led Providence to a sweep of Northeastern in Hockey East action. On Friday, he made 19 saves as the Friars defeated the Friars, 4-1. On Saturday, he stopped all 34 shots as Providence won 3-0. The senior netminder improved his season stats to a .912 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average. Saturday’s shut out was the 13th of his career, tying him with Jon Gillies for the Friar record for career shutouts.

