5 college hockey teams who could make their first Frozen Four in 2019

College hockey has seen 70 years of the Frozen Four, with multiple repeat champions and appearances (hello, Boston College and Michigan, each with 25 appearances) and postseason debuts from 38 different teams.

Thanks to the latest bracketology, we have some predictions for which teams are in good shape to make the 16-team tournament bracket, right now. Based on that, we took a look at which schools in that group would enter this year's championships in search of their first-ever Frozen Four.

Massachusetts

Record: 19-5

The Minutemen have rocketed onto the college hockey scene this year, thanks in large part to the development of a strong sophomore class that features three of Massachusetts’ top scorers, as well as standout goalie Matt Murray. Murray ranks in the nation’s top five goaltenders with a .930 save percentage and leads the league with a .833 win percentage.

Forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Jacob Pritchard, John Leonard and defenseman Cale Makar have combined for 113 points this season. The team’s top three defensemen have combined for 67 blocked shots alone. Yes, UMass has had some fluke losses to start the year. But that doesn’t erase the talent on its roster.

Minnesota State

Record: 21-6-1

Minnesota State might not be name-brand college hockey, but there’s no denying the grind this team has had all year. The Mavericks have high producing offense, ranking second with 270 team points. Minnesota State has nearly doubled its goals in comparison to opponents, perhaps if only for the sheer volume of shot attempts (829).

The Mavericks have also had great support from special teams, boasting a league-best 30 power play goals and holding opponents to just 15 on 109 opportunities. This team has been a growing institution in western hockey for the past few seasons, earning WCHA regular season champ honors the past three years and making an appearance in the NCAA tournament four of the last five years.

Granted, Minnesota State hasn’t been tested much in its conference play, but the Mavericks have had quality wins over Boston University, North Dakota and Minnesota in the season’s first half.

Western Michigan

Record: 15-8-1

The Broncos had a short-lived tournament appearance in 2017, but beyond that it’ll have been six seasons since a repeat league postseason appearance. The Broncos have had a more measured incline over the season, progressively entering and then rising in the rankings since December. The most recent poll saw Western Michigan’s biggest jump and highest rank this season at No. 8 — thanks in large part to an upset sweep of then-No.4 Denver.

The 15-8-1 team is holding its own in the very competitive NCHC, a conference that plays host to league power houses St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and Denver. Senior netminder Trevor Gorsuch has been an institution for Western Michigan, playing well over 1,000 minutes so far and backstopping his team to 13 wins, allowing only 37 goals and earning a league top-10 .930 save percentage.

The Broncos dropped a somewhat expected weekend series to St. Cloud State two weeks ago. Save for that contest (against the No. 1 ranked team in the league) and Western Michigan hasn’t had a loss in 12 games. Since November 10, almost two weeks before Thanksgiving. This team keeps getting hotter, and at the exact right time.

Arizona State

Record: 17-10-1

The Sun Devils have been competing at the NCAA DI level since 2015. Before this current season, the most wins ASU had against DI schools in a season was eight. So...you could say it’s pretty big deal that the team is where it’s at right now.

Head coach Greg Powers is finally playing with a roster of players that he has mostly recruited. That includes sophomore forward Johnny Walker who leads the country in scoring. Freshman recruit and one of Arizona’s two draft picks Demetrios Koumontzis has also been a spark for the Sun Devils, often sharing the power play line with Walker, helping him to share the lead for power play goals. Goaltender (and Ottawa draft pick) Joey Daccord has been stalwart for Arizona State’s defense, leading the nation in saves (823), shutouts (7) and tied for a lead in wins (17).

Arizona State is an independent so there’s no conference record or teams to compare to. But the Sun Devils have faced a varied and competitive season slate. Although the final score didn’t reflect it, ASU was competitive against a then-No.1 Ohio State squad early in the season. The team had a great series against top-ranked Penn State, wins over Colorado College, Boston College and battled Minnesota State to a tie. Does Arizona State have a skilled enough squad to match — and beat — institutional hockey schools? We’ll see. Either way, the Sun Devils have proved they’re not a team to be brushed aside — right now and in the coming seasons.

Air Force

Record: 13-9-4

Air Force is in an interesting position. If you’re not following hockey in each league you might wonder what business Air Force has in the tournament bracket. But remember, the winner of each conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. For our purposes, we’re projecting the conference winner right now based on in-conference winning percentage. And...enter Air Force.

The Falcons have had appearances in the last two NCAA tournaments, and while many of those tournament players returned, Air Force did lose its top two scorers coming into the season. This season’s seniors have stepped up, notably Evan Feno and Matt Koch who both lead the team in points so far this season (19). Freshman Kieran Durgan has made his mark as well, notching ten goals and 15 points in the season so far to help Air Force.

The real strength for Air Force is senior netminder Billy Christopoulos. Christopoulos has tracked more than 1,300 minutes in net so far this season, allowing just 46 goals on 595 shots. He by far has the best save percentage in Atlantic Hockey, and his experience from last season’s tournament will only help in postseason play. The Falcons will certainly have an uphill battle, but the right circumstances could see Air Force in its first Frozen Four semifinal game.

