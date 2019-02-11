2019 Beanpot scores: Northeastern defeats Boston College for second straight title

Northeastern is the Beanpot tournament champion for the second straight season after defeating Boston College 4-2 in Monday's championship game.

The Huskies surged out to a 3-0 lead with a goal in each of the first three periods. Lincoln Griffin's tally just 1:25 into the final period seemed to be all the insurance NU needed against a struggling BC offense.

HOCKEY BRACKETOLOGY: St. Cloud State, UMass still lead projected field

But the Eagles awoke, netting two third period goals to shrink the deficit to one at the 12:14 mark. BC's hopes for a 21st Beanpot title were suddenly alive again.

Northeastern's defense stood tall over the final 12 minutes of regulation, and Zach Solow's empty net goal with six seconds left put the finishing touches on NU's successful repeat in the annual tournament hosted in Boston's TD Garden.

Northeastern goalie Cayden Primeau was named the Beanpot tournament's MVP after making 33 saves in Monday's championship game win. In last week's 2-1 semifinal win in overtime against BU, Primeau made 26 saves in an extended outing.

Per NU Athletics, Primeau is the third goalie in program history to earn MVP honors in the Beanpot. He joins former Huskies Tim Marshall (1984) and Bruce Racine (1985, 1988).

Austin Plevy and Patrick Schule joined Griffin and Solowe in finding the back of the net for the Huskies. For BC, David Cotton and JD Dudek were responsible for the two third period scores to tighten the gap.

Harvard defeated BU 5-2 in Monday's preceding consolation game, led by Frederic Gregoire's two goals.

SEMIFINALS: Northeastern needed overtime to knock off BU in last week's semifinal game as a Tyler Madden goal 51 seconds into the extra session clinched the 2-1 win. BC advanced behind goals from Patrick Giles and Jack McBain.

If you’re new to Beanpot hockey, here's everything you needed to know about the 2019 Beanpot field and the tournament's history.

Here are the final results for the 2019 Beanpot. Click on the matchups for box scores.



Monday, Feb. 11 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. (Finals) — Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

Monday, Feb. 11 2019 @ 4:30 p.m. (Consolation game) — Harvard 5, Boston University 2

Monday, Feb. 4 2019 @ 5 p.m. ET (Semifinals) — Boston College 2, Harvard 1

Monday, Feb. 4 2019 @ 8 p.m. ET (Semifinals) — Northeastern 2, Boston University 1

Here is a full recap of last week's semifinals, showing how we came to Monday's title matchup:

How to Watch

All Beanpot games were streamed on NESN. Beyond that, here’s how you could've tuned in to all the Beanpot action:

Northeastern: Listen to Huskies Radio

Harvard: Stream on NESN

Boston College: Tune in to WEEI 850 AM or listen at BCEagles.TV

Boston University: Listen on BU's streaming portal or check out the live stats.

Callan Sheridan is a graduate of Saint Peter's University and has produced content for The Press Enterprise, the American Junior Golf Association and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Follow her on twitter at @calsh_13.