College hockey stars of the week: Brandon Biro's five-point weekend drives Penn State's sweep of Minnesota

Here's a look at the top men's college hockey performances from the week of Feb. 4-10.

1. Brandon Biro, Penn State

The junior forward led the Nittany Lions to a sweep of Minnesota in Big Ten action over the weekend. On Friday, he had three points on a goal and two assists in the 7-2 victory. On Saturday, he tallied the game-winning goal in addition to a helper in a 6-2 win. For the weekend, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native totaled five points on two goals and three assists in addition to five shots on goal and a +3 rating. He improved his season totals to 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists.

HOCKEY BRACKETOLOGY: St. Cloud State, UMass still lead projected field

2 - Austin McIlmurray, Sacred Heart

The Coral Springs, Florida product had a breakout weekend for the Pioneers as they posted two wins against Niagara in Atlantic Hockey play. He scored the game-winning goal in Friday’s 4-2 victory. On Saturday, he totaled four points on two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win. He totaled five points on three goals and two assists on the weekend to go along with nine shots on goal and a +2 rating. He now has 16 points on nine goals and seven assists on the season.

BEANPOT 2019: Northwestern beats BC for second straight Beanpot title

3 - Justin Baudry, Bemidji State

The senior defenseman showed off his offensive prowess as the Beavers took three points from Ferris State in WCHA action. The LaBroquerie, Manitoba native had an assist in Friday’s 3-3 tie, then had a monster showing on Saturday with four points, including the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 6-1 victory. Baudry finished the weekend with five points on two goals and three assists in addition to 10 shots on goal and a +1 rating. He now has a team-leading 25 points on the season on seven goals and 18 assists.

THE LATEST: Here's the current DI USCHO.com men's hockey poll