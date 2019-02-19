College hockey: Cayden Primeau leads Northeastern to Beanpot repeat, earns top star of the week

Here are the men's college hockey three stars of the week for Feb. 11-17.

1 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern

The sophomore netminder was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Beanpot after leading the Huskies to their second straight title. In the championship game, the Vorhees, New Jersey native made 33 saves as Northeastern topped Boston College, 4-2. He followed that up by leading the Huskies to a sweep of Vermont in Hockey East action. On Friday he made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory and then made 23 more saves in Saturday’s 2-1 win. He finished the week with a .957 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average. He also improved his season totals to a .926 save percentage and a 2.26 goals-against average.

2 – Demetrios Koumontzis, Arizona State

The Edina, Minnesota native led the Sun Devils to a sweep of American International in its final home games of the season as ASU finds itself on the cusp of its first NCAA tournament berth in school history. On Friday, the freshman forward had the game-winning goal and added an assist in the 4-1 victory over the Yellow Jackets. On Saturday he added a goal and three assists in a 5-4 overtime victory. He finished the weekend with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to three shots on goal and a +4 rating. His season totals climbed to 20 points on four goals and 16 assists.

3 – Hayden Hawkey, PC

The senior goalie had two stellar performances as the Friars defeated No. 10 UMass Lowell in both contests over the weekend. The Parker, Colorado native made 20 saves as Providence picked up a 6-1 win on Friday in Lowell, Mass. On Saturday, he made 21 saves in logging his nation’s leading seventh shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory over the River Hawks. In addition to this shutout total, he is fourth in the nation with a 1.81 goals-against average.

